How Much Does The Bally Sports App Cost?

The Bally Sports App lets you stream live games that air on Bally Sports RSNs like Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports West, and Bally Sports North. For now though, there is no way to sign-up and subscribe to the app, unless you have a cable, satellite, or a streaming bundle like DIRECTV STREAM.

For those customers, you will be able to use your TV Everywhere credentials to unlock the app and stream your favorite team’s games for free on your local Bally Sports RSN. This will work on your streaming player like Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku – or your mobile device.

What if you don’t have that?

While they are expected to launch a direct-to-consumer streaming service which will first support five MLB teams (Royals, Tigers, Marlins, Rays, and Brewers) – it won’t launch until this summer. While they haven’t announced pricing quite yet, they have indicated that it will cost over $20/month to subscribe.

So how can you stream games in the Bally Sports App now?

DIRECTV STREAM is the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks, YES Network, and Marquee Sports Network.

To get your local RSN, you will need to sign-up for their $89.99 DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial. In addition to your local Bally Sports RSN, you will get all Top 35 Cable channels, as well as MLB Network and NBA TV. If you upgrade to their $104.99 DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan, you will also get NHL Network.

For a limited time, you will also get HBO Max and other premium channels are included for three months. You will get Unlimited simultaneous streams and they now included an Unlimited DVR at no extra charge.

For those in other markets, they also carry MASN, MSG, Spectrum SportsNet LA, Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.