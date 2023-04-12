 Skip to Content
How Much Will It Cost to Get Both NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone on YouTube TV?

This week, NFL fans got the news they’d been waiting for ever since they learned the live TV streaming service YouTube TV would be carrying the out-of-market games service NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023. YouTube finally revealed the price of Sunday Ticket for the upcoming season: $349 for the entire season with a YouTube TV subscription, or $449 for the year without one.

Normally, to get NFL RedZone would require users to grab the Sports Plus add-on pack, which also offers beIN Sports, Fox Soccer Plus and more for $10.99 per month. Since the NFL season is four months long, that means users would potentially see an extra $43.96 per year charge to watch both RedZone and Sunday Ticket.

YouTube TV is offering users a chance to have their cake and eat it at a slight discount, however. YouTube TV subscribers can sign up for a Sunday Ticket/ RedZone bundle for $389, while non-YouTube TV customers can snag it for $489. It’s still $40 more expensive than Sunday Ticket by itself, but you’ll save $3.96 over buying Sunday Ticket and the Sports Plus pack, and you won’t be paying for channels you don’t watch.

NFL RedZone is a channel dedicated to the very best action going on at any given moment of a football Sunday. Hosted by Scott Hansen, the network has a continuous whip-around style show broadcasting all day, switching to a game when one team is in the scoring area, or has a highlight reel-worthy play. The channel is highly popular among NFL fans, especially fantasy team owners who can watch their players score in real time.

Can You Get NFL RedZone on YouTube TV Without NFL Sunday Ticket?

Absolutely! One of the best things about Sunday Ticket leaving DIRECTV is the flexibility customers will now have. If you decide to opt only for the RedZone channel to save a little scratch, you can certainly do so. All you’ll have to do is purchase the Sports Plus add-on pack when football season rolls around ($43.96 for four months). That means you’ll be watching wall-to-wall NFL action every Sunday for around 90% less than what you’d be paying for Sunday Ticket.

Are There Any Discounts Available on NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL RedZone?

There are if you sign up early! YouTube TV subscribers who jump on the Sunday Ticket train before June 6 can sign up for just Sunday Ticket for $249, or $289 for the Sunday Ticket/RedZone Bundle. If you’re not a YouTube TV subscriber, you can still buy Sunday Ticket as a standalone product through YouTube TV’s Primetime Channels.

Going this route will be more expensive, however. Non-YouTube TV subscribers will have to pay $449 for Sunday Ticket alone, or $489 for the RedZone bundle. These users can also save by signing up before June 6; doing so lowers the price to $349 for just Sunday Ticket, and $389 for the bundle.

NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is a subscription video streaming service that allows football fans to watch every live out-of-market NFL game on Sunday afternoons on YouTube or YouTube TV.

If you use YouTube TV as your live TV provider, you’ll save $100 off the package price.

Users can choose to add NFL RedZone, which bounces from game to game. But Sunday Ticket is superior for fans who want to see every play of their favorite teams, even if they don’t live where the games are locally televised.

Save $100 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before June 6.

