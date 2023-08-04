How the Addition of Live Sports Like NASCAR, LIV Golf Puts The CW in a Streaming Bind

Nexstar’s next steps with The CW will be fascinating to observe. The largest local channel owner in the United States purchased a 75% stake in the channel last August, and since then has added an impressive amount of live sports to the channel.

The controversial, Saudi-backed LIV Golf league was the first sports entity to agree to terms with The CW back in January of 2023. Next came a package of Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) football and basketball games, and most recently it was announced that NASCAR's Xfinity Series would begin airing on the channel starting in the 2025 season.

Nexstar has followed through on CFO Tom Carter's promise that the company would be shifting the channel’s broadcasting focus going forward. But what does the channel intend to do regarding its various streaming options in the future?

That’s the question that makes The CW such a fascinating case study. The channel confirmed as part of its deal with NASCAR that races would stream live on The CW app without the need for TV Everywhere credentials or other pay-TV authentication. Does that mean the company is gearing up to offer its own shows like “The Flash” on its own app as well?

Data from Parrot Analytics shows why that might not necessarily be the best idea for the channel. “The Flash” currently streams on Netflix, where it drives 70.85 times the demand an average TV show creates. Other CW titles are also doing well on the service, including “Supernatural” (28.30 x average demand) and “Riverdale” (27 x).

Click graph to enlarge

Pulling the shows away from the world’s largest streaming service to place them on The CW app would cause their audience metrics to crater, at least initially. Demographically, Netflix is one of the perfect places for CW shows anyway; the channel’s audience skews female and younger, which correlates with Netflix’s audience demographics as well. Simply put, Netflix is essentially the perfect streaming home for CW programming, and the channel gets to collect some licensing fees for sending its shows to that streamer.

But what about sports? If that’s all that will stream on The CW app, how will it grow big enough to become a viable and profitable streaming operation? Does the channel have the ability to sub-license its sports events to other streamers if it finds that the ad revenues generated by streaming NASCAR races and golf tournaments don’t offset the costs?

The CW is certainly better off licensing its top series to third-party streamers than it is housing the titles on its own app, but it may not have that luxury with its live sports. It will bear watching to see what moves the channel and Nexstar make to enhance The CW’s streaming profile, and how it will prioritize its content moving forward.