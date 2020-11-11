How to AirPlay HBO Max on Roku Streaming Players and TVs

With the addition of AirPlay support to Roku streaming players and Roku 4K TVs, you can now watch HBO Max on your Roku devices.

Since there is currently no HBO Max channel app natively available on Roku, this is the easiest way to watch shows that are only available on HBO Max like the entire library of “Friends”, original series like “Love Life”, “Raised By Wolves”, and “The Flight Attendant.”

AirPlay is supported on 4K Roku Streaming Players like Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Ultra, Roku Streambar, Roku Smart Soundbar, and Roku 4K TVs.

This is a step-by-step walk-through on how to AirPlay HBO Max to your Roku devices. If you prefer video, click here to see our full AirPlay on Roku overview.

How to Watch HBO Max on Roku

If you’ve never used AirPlay on your device before, first go to “Settings —> AirPlay and HomeKit” On your Apple device (iPhone, iPad, or Mac), swipe down from the top right to bring up Control Center, and select Audio Controls/AirPlay button. Choose your Roku device to continue. If it is your first time using AirPlay, it will prompt you to enter a passcode

Once you enter the passcode, it will show that you’re connected.

Now go to your favorite app like HBO Max and find content to stream, it will show you’re connected to AirPlay. Just play any show or movie. Just start streaming to watch on your Roku device using AirPlay.

