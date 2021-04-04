How to Binge the Best of ‘Star Trek’ for Free on First Contact Day - April 5

Star Trek is teaming with Paramount+, to host a day-long celebration of one of the most iconic properties of all time. April 5 is “First Contact Day,” commemorating the scene in “Star Trek: First Contact,” where humans first make contact with the Vulcans. Granted, we’re still a few decades off from the real First Contact date, but we can still party like it’s 2063 in 2021!

The Star Trek website will have exclusive First Contact Day programming, including themed panels with the cast and creatives from classic and current Star Trek television series and cast from Star Trek: First Contact, exclusive news from the Star Trek Universe on Paramount+, curated episode marathons, the return of the #StarTrekUnitedGives initiative and more.

The special events begin at 3:00 p.m. EST/noon PST. To watch the panels on First Contact Day, visit StarTrek.com/FirstContact.

9 a.m. EST/noon PST - A special announcement and presentation by Patrick Stewart.

9:20 a.m. EST/12:20 p.m. PST - Revisiting First Contact - The cast of “Star Trek: First Contact” revisit the film’s importance and impact on Star Trek canon, 25 years after its premiere. Wil Wheaton hosts Patrick Stewart, Brent Spiner, Alice Krige, and Jonathan Frakes.

10 a.m. EST/1:00 p.m. PST - Creating First Contacts - Behind-the-camera experts discuss how the collaboration between creature design, make-up, costuming, photography, VFX, and more work to create the strange new worlds of Star Trek. Mica Burton hosts Gersha Williams, Jason Zimmerman, Neville Page, and James Mackinnon.

10:30 a.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST - Women In Motion - Panelists look back at how actress Nichelle Nichols helped pave the way for women of color on television. Mica Burton hosts Sonequa Martin-Green, Isa Briones, Dawnn Lewis, and Michelle Hurd.

11:00 a.m. EST/2:00 p.m. PST - Second Contact - Panelists discuss how some of the hilarious B-stories from past series paved the way for new editions of Trek. Wil Wheaton hosts Paul F. Tompkins, Mike McMahan, Jonathan Frakes, and Brent Spiner.

11:30 a.m. EST/2:30 p.m. PST - First Contact with Star Trek: Prodigy - Kevin and Dan Hageman are joined by Star Trek: Voyager’s Captain Kathryn Janeway herself, Kate Mulgrew, who is reprising her role in animated form in Prodigy, as they talk about the upcoming CG-animated kids series.

Want to do a little Star Trek bingeing of your own? Most of the films are on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial.

The Trek shows are available on a variety of services, but we recommend taking the 30-day free trial of Hulu so you can see the classics, along with many other great movies and series in the Hulu library..

Check out this list of Star Trek movies and series, and where to watch them!

