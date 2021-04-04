How to Binge the Best of ‘Star Trek’ for Free on First Contact Day - April 5
Star Trek is teaming with Paramount+, to host a day-long celebration of one of the most iconic properties of all time. April 5 is “First Contact Day,” commemorating the scene in “Star Trek: First Contact,” where humans first make contact with the Vulcans. Granted, we’re still a few decades off from the real First Contact date, but we can still party like it’s 2063 in 2021!
The Star Trek website will have exclusive First Contact Day programming, including themed panels with the cast and creatives from classic and current Star Trek television series and cast from Star Trek: First Contact, exclusive news from the Star Trek Universe on Paramount+, curated episode marathons, the return of the #StarTrekUnitedGives initiative and more.
The special events begin at 3:00 p.m. EST/noon PST. To watch the panels on First Contact Day, visit StarTrek.com/FirstContact.
First Contact Day Schedule - April 5
-
9 a.m. EST/noon PST - A special announcement and presentation by Patrick Stewart.
-
9:20 a.m. EST/12:20 p.m. PST - Revisiting First Contact - The cast of “Star Trek: First Contact” revisit the film’s importance and impact on Star Trek canon, 25 years after its premiere. Wil Wheaton hosts Patrick Stewart, Brent Spiner, Alice Krige, and Jonathan Frakes.
-
10 a.m. EST/1:00 p.m. PST - Creating First Contacts - Behind-the-camera experts discuss how the collaboration between creature design, make-up, costuming, photography, VFX, and more work to create the strange new worlds of Star Trek. Mica Burton hosts Gersha Williams, Jason Zimmerman, Neville Page, and James Mackinnon.
-
10:30 a.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST - Women In Motion - Panelists look back at how actress Nichelle Nichols helped pave the way for women of color on television. Mica Burton hosts Sonequa Martin-Green, Isa Briones, Dawnn Lewis, and Michelle Hurd.
-
11:00 a.m. EST/2:00 p.m. PST - Second Contact - Panelists discuss how some of the hilarious B-stories from past series paved the way for new editions of Trek. Wil Wheaton hosts Paul F. Tompkins, Mike McMahan, Jonathan Frakes, and Brent Spiner.
-
11:30 a.m. EST/2:30 p.m. PST - First Contact with Star Trek: Prodigy - Kevin and Dan Hageman are joined by Star Trek: Voyager’s Captain Kathryn Janeway herself, Kate Mulgrew, who is reprising her role in animated form in Prodigy, as they talk about the upcoming CG-animated kids series.
Want to do a little Star Trek bingeing of your own? Most of the films are on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial.
The Trek shows are available on a variety of services, but we recommend taking the 30-day free trial of Hulu so you can see the classics, along with many other great movies and series in the Hulu library..
Check out this list of Star Trek movies and series, and where to watch them!
Where to Watch All the Star Trek Movies
-
Star Trek: The Motion PictureDecember 7, 1979
When a destructive space entity is spotted approaching Earth, Admiral Kirk resumes command of the Starship Enterprise in order to intercept, examine, and hopefully stop it.
-
Star Trek II: The Wrath of KhanJune 4, 1982
It is the 23rd century. The Federation Starship U.S.S. Enterprise™ is on routine training maneuvers and Admiral James T. Kirk (William Shatner) seems resigned to the fact that this inspection may well be the last space mission of his career. But Khan is back. Aided by his exiled band of genetic supermen, Khan (Ricardo Montalban) - brilliant renegade of 20th century Earth - has raided Space Station Regula One, stolen a top secret device called Project Genesis, wrested control of another Federation Starship and sets out in pursuit of the Enterprise, determined to let nothing stand in the way of his mission: kill Admiral Kirk… even if it means universal Armageddon.
This one is so, so good. Settle in for a fun adventure with brain-controlling bugs, Ricardo Montalban’s super-villain, Kirk’s legendary Kobayashi Maru story, and a breathtaking ending. It’s the highest-rated Trek movie starring the original cast, with 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.
-
Star Trek III: The Search for SpockJune 1, 1984
Admiral Kirk and his bridge crew risk their careers stealing the decommissioned Enterprise to return to the restricted Genesis planet to recover Spock’s body.
-
Star Trek IV: The Voyage HomeNovember 26, 1986
It’s the 23rd century, and a mysterious alien power is threatening Earth by evaporating the oceans and destroying the atmosphere. In a frantic attempt to save mankind, Kirk and his crew must time travel back to 1986 San Francisco where they find a world of punk, pizza and exact-change buses that are as alien as anything they’ve ever encountered in the far reaches of the galaxy. A thrilling, action-packed Star Trek adventure!
-
Star Trek V: The Final FrontierJune 9, 1989
The crew of the Federation starship Enterprise is called to Nimbus III, the Planet of Intergalactic Peace. They are to negotiate in a case of kidnapping only to find out that the kidnapper is a relative of Spock. This man is possessed by his life long search for the planet Shaka-Ri which is supposed to be the source of all life. Together they begin to search for this mysterious planet.
This is the worst-reviewed Trek movie with just 21% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it does include the awesome scene where Kirk talks about how he needs his pain. Also, “What does God need with a starship?”
-
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered CountryDecember 6, 1991
After years of war, the Federation and the Klingon empire find themselves on the brink of a peace summit when a Klingon ship is nearly destroyed by an apparent attack from the Enterprise. Both worlds brace for what may be their dealiest encounter.
-
Star Trek: GenerationsNovember 18, 1994
Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the Enterprise-D find themselves at odds with the renegade scientist Soran who is destroying entire star systems. Only one man can help Picard stop Soran’s scheme…and he’s been dead for seventy-eight years.
-
Star Trek: First ContactNovember 22, 1996
The Borg, a relentless race of cyborgs, are on a direct course for Earth. Violating orders to stay away from the battle, Captain Picard and the crew of the newly-commissioned USS Enterprise E pursue the Borg back in time to prevent the invaders from changing Federation history and assimilating the galaxy.
There is so much to love about this movie - the best of the Next Generation films. From Jerry Goldsmith’s score to James Cromwell’s turn as a reluctant legend to Patrick Stewart’s tortured turn as a captain hell-bent on revenge. This is one of the most accessible Trek films, and it plays well even if you’re coming in cold. It scored 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.
-
Star Trek: InsurrectionDecember 11, 1998
When an alien race and factions within Starfleet attempt to take over a planet that has “regenerative” properties, it falls upon Captain Picard and the crew of the Enterprise to defend the planet’s people as well as the very ideals upon which the Federation itself was founded.
-
Star Trek: NemesisDecember 13, 2002
En route to the honeymoon of William Riker to Deanna Troi on her home planet of Betazed, Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise receives word from Starfleet that a coup has resulted in the installation of a new Romulan political leader, Shinzon, who claims to seek peace with the human-backed United Federation of Planets. Once in enemy territory, the captain and his crew make a startling discovery: Shinzon is human, a slave from the Romulan sister planet of Remus, and has a secret, shocking relationship to Picard himself.
This is the worst-reviewed movie of the Next Generation series. Just 39% of critics gave it a positive review. But it does star a young Tom Hardy, so that’s something.
-
Star TrekMay 6, 2009
The fate of the galaxy rests in the hands of bitter rivals. One, James Kirk, is a delinquent, thrill-seeking Iowa farm boy. The other, Spock, a Vulcan, was raised in a logic-based society that rejects all emotion. As fiery instinct clashes with calm reason, their unlikely but powerful partnership is the only thing capable of leading their crew through unimaginable danger, boldly going where no one has gone before. The human adventure has begun again.
Critics loved this J.J. Abrams reboot. The film scored 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, the best of any Trek flick.
-
Star Trek Into DarknessMay 5, 2013
When the crew of the Enterprise is called back home, they find an unstoppable force of terror from within their own organization has detonated the fleet and everything it stands for, leaving our world in a state of crisis. With a personal score to settle, Captain Kirk leads a manhunt to a war-zone world to capture a one man weapon of mass destruction. As our heroes are propelled into an epic chess game of life and death, love will be challenged, friendships will be torn apart, and sacrifices must be made for the only family Kirk has left: his crew.
-
Star Trek BeyondJuly 7, 2016
The USS Enterprise crew explores the furthest reaches of uncharted space, where they encounter a mysterious new enemy who puts them and everything the Federation stands for to the test.
Where to Watch All the Star Trek Series
-
Star TrekSeptember 8, 1966
Space. The Final Frontier. The U.S.S. Enterprise embarks on a five year mission to explore the galaxy. The Enterprise is under the command of Captain James T. Kirk with First Officer Mr. Spock, from the planet Vulcan. With a determined crew, the Enterprise encounters Klingons, Romulans, time paradoxes, tribbles and genetic supermen lead by Khan Noonian Singh. Their mission is to explore strange new worlds, to seek new life and new civilizations, and to boldly go where no man has gone before.
-
Star Trek: The Animated SeriesSeptember 8, 1973
The animated adventures of Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and the crew of the Starship Enterprise.
-
Star Trek: The Next GenerationSeptember 28, 1987
Follow the intergalactic adventures of Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and his loyal crew aboard the all-new USS Enterprise NCC-1701D, as they explore new worlds.
-
Star Trek: Deep Space NineJanuary 3, 1993
At Deep Space Nine, a space station located next to a wormhole in the vicinity of the liberated planet of Bajor, Commander Sisko and crew welcome alien visitors, root out evildoers and solve all types of unexpected problems that come their way.
-
Star Trek: VoyagerJanuary 16, 1995
Pulled to the far side of the galaxy, where the Federation is 75 years away at maximum warp speed, a Starfleet ship must cooperate with Maquis rebels to find a way home.
-
Star Trek: EnterpriseSeptember 26, 2001
During the mid-22nd century, a century before Captain Kirk’s five-year mission, Jonathan Archer captains the United Earth ship Enterprise during the early years of Starfleet, leading up to the Earth-Romulan War and the formation of the Federation.
-
Star Trek: DiscoverySeptember 24, 2017
Follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.
-
Star Trek: Short TreksOctober 3, 2018
Each episode of Star Trek: Short Treks tells a stand-alone story that serves as an opportunity for deeper storytelling and exploration of key characters and themes that fit into Star Trek: Discovery and the expanding Star Trek universe.
-
Star Trek: PicardJanuary 23, 2020
Set twenty years after the events of Star Trek Nemesis, we follow the now-retired Admiral Picard into the next chapter of his life.
-
Star Trek: Lower DecksAugust 6, 2020
The lives of the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.