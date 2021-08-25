How to Binge The Best of The Final Frontier on ‘Star Trek Day’

Star Trek is teaming with Paramount+, to host a day-long celebration of one of the most iconic properties of all time. September 8 marks the 55th anniversary of the premiere of Star Trek on NBC in 1966.

On Wednesday, Paramount+ unveiled a trailer for the day-long live-streamed event, to be hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton.

The Star Trek website will have exclusive Star Trek Day programming, including themed panels with the cast and creatives from classic and current Star Trek television series, exclusive news from the Star Trek Universe on Paramount+, curated episode marathons, the return of the #StarTrekUnitedGives initiative and more.

For every person who tweets the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives on September 8th, $1 will be donated and divided equally by Paramount+ and the Roddenberry Foundation to organizations who do the real-world work of championing equality, social justice, the arts and innovation. Paramount+ and the Roddenberry Foundation are also partnering on a new global campaign to engage fans in honoring the legacy of Gene Roddenberry, which will launch the same day.

Look for panels and features on the upcoming new seasons of Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery, plus a full panel with news on the upcoming premieres of Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

