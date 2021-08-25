How to Binge The Best of The Final Frontier on ‘Star Trek Day’
Star Trek is teaming with Paramount+, to host a day-long celebration of one of the most iconic properties of all time. September 8 marks the 55th anniversary of the premiere of Star Trek on NBC in 1966.
On Wednesday, Paramount+ unveiled a trailer for the day-long live-streamed event, to be hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton.
The Star Trek website will have exclusive Star Trek Day programming, including themed panels with the cast and creatives from classic and current Star Trek television series, exclusive news from the Star Trek Universe on Paramount+, curated episode marathons, the return of the #StarTrekUnitedGives initiative and more.
For every person who tweets the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives on September 8th, $1 will be donated and divided equally by Paramount+ and the Roddenberry Foundation to organizations who do the real-world work of championing equality, social justice, the arts and innovation. Paramount+ and the Roddenberry Foundation are also partnering on a new global campaign to engage fans in honoring the legacy of Gene Roddenberry, which will launch the same day.
Look for panels and features on the upcoming new seasons of Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery, plus a full panel with news on the upcoming premieres of Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
About Star Trek Day
Where to Watch All the Star Trek Series
-
Star TrekSeptember 8, 1966
Space. The Final Frontier. The U.S.S. Enterprise embarks on a five year mission to explore the galaxy. The Enterprise is under the command of Captain James T. Kirk with First Officer Mr. Spock, from the planet Vulcan. With a determined crew, the Enterprise encounters Klingons, Romulans, time paradoxes, tribbles and genetic supermen lead by Khan Noonian Singh. Their mission is to explore strange new worlds, to seek new life and new civilizations, and to boldly go where no man has gone before.
-
Star Trek: The Animated SeriesSeptember 8, 1973
The animated adventures of Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and the crew of the Starship Enterprise.
-
Star Trek: The Next GenerationSeptember 28, 1987
Follow the intergalactic adventures of Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and his loyal crew aboard the all-new USS Enterprise NCC-1701D, as they explore new worlds.
-
Star Trek: Deep Space NineJanuary 3, 1993
At Deep Space Nine, a space station located next to a wormhole in the vicinity of the liberated planet of Bajor, Commander Sisko and crew welcome alien visitors, root out evildoers and solve all types of unexpected problems that come their way.
-
Star Trek: VoyagerJanuary 16, 1995
Pulled to the far side of the galaxy, where the Federation is 75 years away at maximum warp speed, a Starfleet ship must cooperate with Maquis rebels to find a way home.
-
Star Trek: EnterpriseSeptember 26, 2001
During the mid-22nd century, a century before Captain Kirk’s five-year mission, Jonathan Archer captains the United Earth ship Enterprise during the early years of Starfleet, leading up to the Earth-Romulan War and the formation of the Federation.
-
Star Trek: DiscoverySeptember 24, 2017
Follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.
-
Star Trek: Short TreksOctober 3, 2018
Each episode of Star Trek: Short Treks tells a stand-alone story that serves as an opportunity for deeper storytelling and exploration of key characters and themes that fit into Star Trek: Discovery and the expanding Star Trek universe.
-
Star Trek: PicardJanuary 23, 2020
Set twenty years after the events of Star Trek Nemesis, we follow the now-retired Admiral Picard into the next chapter of his life.
-
Star Trek: Lower DecksAugust 6, 2020
The lives of the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.
-
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Follow Christopher Pike, Spock and Number One in the decade before Capt. Kirk boarded the Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.