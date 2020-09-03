How to Buy & Watch “Mulan” on LG Smart TV with Disney Plus Premier Access

Mulan has skipped theaters and starting September 4th is available to stream on Disney+ using your LG Smart TV. The film, which is a live-action remake of the famed 1998 version, is available for $29.99 through Disney+ Premier Access which gives you the film before it would normally be available on Disney+.

How to Stream ‘Mulan’ on LG Smart TV

Click here to sign-up for Disney+ Once you’re signed up, log-in using your Disney+ credentials on the Disney+ website On LG Smart TVs, you must purchase “Mulan” from the Disney+ website Once purchased, log-in to Disney+ on your LG Smart TV and select Mulan You’ll have access to the movie as long as you remain a subscriber

Sign Up Now $6.99 disneyplus.com Stream Mulan on Disney+ Premier Access for $29.99

Unlike other films that have recently debuted on the platform such as Beyonce’s “Black is King” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton,” “Mulan” is not included with the regular Disney+ subscription. Instead, the film is being offered as Disney+ Premier Access, priced at $29.99.

The film stars Liu Yifei as Mulan, as well as Chinese cinema vets such as Jet Li, who plays the Emperor, Donnie Yen who plays Commander Tung, as well as Gong Li who plays Xianniang.

On What Devices Can I Buy Mulan?

You can purchase Mulan using Disney+ Premier Access on disneyplus.com and in the Disney+ app on select platforms, including Apple, Google, and Roku.

On What Devices Can I Stream Mulan?

You can stream “Mulan” on a wide variety of streaming players, smart TVs, gaming consoles, mobile devices, and tablets such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV, and LG Smart TV.

How Many Times Can I Stream Mulan?

When you purchase Mulan using Disney+ Premier Access, you can stream it as many times as you like, as long as your remain a Disney+ subscriber. This is different from other PVOD releases which were generally only available for a 48-hour rental.

Is Mulan Available in 4K?

On most streaming players, you can stream “Mulan” in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio.

Can You Watch Mulan Offline?

Just like the rest of the Disney+ catalog, you can download and stream Mulan on all your linked devices.

When Will Mulan Be Included with Disney+?

Mulan will be available to all Disney+ subscribers on Dec. 4, 2020. The move would make it the first time a major film has gone from a theatrical bow to streaming so expeditiously, with only three months between the releases dates.

Mulan Trailer