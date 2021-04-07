DEAL ALERT: Get $10 Off Every Month of Philo For 12 Months with T-Mobile (50% Off)

T-Mobile is at it again, looking to save its users money on stuff to make their lives easier. Today, they’re saving you money on Philo, one of the last “skinny” live tv streaming services available.

To take advantage of this deal, visit promotions.t-mobile.com/rebates. Much like the YouTube TV offer we told you about earlier, you’ll have to wait a few days to get become eligible. The promotion code can be redeemed between 4/6/21 and 6/30/21.

If you aren’t a T-Mobile subscriber, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

How to Save $10/month on Philo

Head to this T-Mobile promotion site.

Enter your T-Mobile phone number.

Follow the on-screen prompts.

Enter Promo Code: 2021PHILOP1 when prompted

You will get a confirmation text.

The promo code will arrive 3-4 days later.

This deal allows users to get Philo’s 60+ channels, unlimited DVR and more than 60K on-demand options for just $10 (normally $20.) The opportunity is open for eligible customers to receive a 7-day free trial of Philo and $10 off/month for 12 months.

Customers only receive the discount if they remain a T-Mobile subscriber in good standing. Additionally, former VIBE customers receive a month of Philo for free plus the $10 off discount for as long as they remain T-Mobile customers.

Philo markets itself as a low-cost alternative to other streaming services. Its low cost can be attributed to its lack of sports channels — and when we say “lack” we seriously mean “lack.” The closest things you’ll get to sports on Philo are Impact Wrestling on AXS TV or “Any Given Sunday” on Paramount Network. You also won’t be able to access your local broadcast channels like CBS, ABC, FOX, NBC, and more.

If that doesn’t bother you, then you’ll be treated to channels like A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Food Network, History Channel, MTV, Paramount Network, TLC, VH1, and many more — all for a super low price. If you’re not a sports fan and want to save yourself some money on live TV, Philo is a great service for you.

If you find that you need sports channels, especially your regional sports networks, consider switching to AT&T TV — one of the only live TV streaming services to offer Bally Sports Networks.