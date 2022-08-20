How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max to Stream ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’
At long last, HBO is returning to Westeros as the cable network is premiering the “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to stream the series on HBO Max as soon as it airs on cable.
But, what do you do if you don’t have HBO Max, but you want to watch the series premiere anyway? While the streaming service did end its official free trial back in December, there is another way. Customers are able to sign up for a free HBO Max trial through Hulu.
Here’s how to do it:
1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu before, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a seven-day free trial to HBO Max.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Click “Sign-Up Now.”
- Create Your Account.
- Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
- Add Your Seven-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.
- Once you’ve subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log into the HBO Max app on your streaming device.
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click on your Profile.
- Click “Account.”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial.
2. Sign-up For HBO Max Directly
While it’s not a free trial, you could always sign-up for HBO Max for one month, watch the first four episodes of “House of the Dragon” and then decide if you want to keep the service for the whole season. You also will get access to the entire archive of “GoT” episodes as well as other HBO series like “Succession,” “Euphoria,” and “Barry,” as well as Max Originals like “The Flight Attendant,” “Peacemaker,” “Hacks,” and more.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign up.
- Click “Sign Up Now.”
- Select “Prepay & Save.”
- Create Your Account.
- Add Your Payment Information.
- Click “Start Subscription.”
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”