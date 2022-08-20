How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max to Stream ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

At long last, HBO is returning to Westeros as the cable network is premiering the “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to stream the series on HBO Max as soon as it airs on cable.

But, what do you do if you don’t have HBO Max, but you want to watch the series premiere anyway? While the streaming service did end its official free trial back in December, there is another way. Customers are able to sign up for a free HBO Max trial through Hulu.

Here’s how to do it:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu before, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a seven-day free trial to HBO Max.

2. Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

While it’s not a free trial, you could always sign-up for HBO Max for one month, watch the first four episodes of “House of the Dragon” and then decide if you want to keep the service for the whole season. You also will get access to the entire archive of “GoT” episodes as well as other HBO series like “Succession,” “Euphoria,” and “Barry,” as well as Max Originals like “The Flight Attendant,” “Peacemaker,” “Hacks,” and more.

How to Get HBO Max