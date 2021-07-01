How to Get a Free Trial to STARZ to Stream Originals, Blockbusters, & TV Shows: Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Starz has launched 7-Day Free which will give streamers the chance to try the STARZ App.

How to Get a 7-Day Free Trial to STARZ App

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Start Your Free Trial”

Add Your Email & Complete Sign-Up

If you subscribe, you’ll be able to stream new episodes of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” when the series premieres on Sunday, July 6th.

Before before then, coming to STARZ are new episodes of The Girlfriend Experience and Blindspotting.

You’ll also be able to watch Starz Originals like Outlander, Power, Ash vs Evil Dead, Vida, American Gods, and Howards End, as well as films like Spider-Man: Far From Home, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jumanji: The Next Level, Little Women, Men In Black: International, Zombieland: Double Tap, and A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream the STARZ App?

You can stream the Starz App on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.

On mobile devices and tablets, you can download shows and movies offline so you can stream even if you don’t have internet access.

What Original Series Can I Stream with the STARZ App?

With the deal you can binge unlimited STARZ originals — plus it’s the only place to stream all five seasons of Outlander. You can also stream shows like “P-Valley”, “American Gods”, “Hightown”, all six seasons of “Power”, and more.

What Movies Can I Stream with the STARZ App?

STARZ has access to some biggest blockbusters in streaming with movies like “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, “Men In Black: International”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, “Zombieland: Double Tap”, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”, and coming in July, “Jumanji: Next Level.”

If you are missing movies of your past, STARZ has a rotating collection of past movies like “Meet The Parents”, “Spider-Man”, “Pulp Fiction”, “Venom”, “Bad Teacher”, “Pride & Prejudice”, “Equalizer 2”, “The Intruder”, and “Scarface.”

For kids, they have a wide selection of movies like “Osmosis Jones”, “Garfield: The Movie”, “Robots”, “Surf’s Up”, “Night at The Museum”, “Ice Age: The Meltdown”, “Daddy Day Care”, “Spy Kids 2”, and “The Muppets”.

What TV Shows Can I Stream with the STARZ App?

One feature of the STARZ App that many don’t know, is access to commercial-free full seasons of hit TV Shows. Right now, you can stream shows like “Friday Night Lights”, “Party Down”, “Sanford and Son”, “Diff’rent Strokes”, “The Jeffersons”, and “Miami Vice.”

They also have throwback cartoons for the family like “Sonic the Hedgehog”, “Inspector Gadget”, “The Cat in the Hat”, and “Paddington Bear.”