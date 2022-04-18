How to Get Free Trial of HBO Max to Stream The Batman

The Batman is now available on HBO Max just six weeks after it hit theaters.

But for those that thought they were going to be able to watch directly from HBO Max with a Free Trial, unfortunately you’re out-of-luck. The free trial was discontinued in December, but you can still get one if sign-up through Hulu.

We’ll walk you through the various ways to get a free trial of HBO Max.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

2. Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

While it’s not a free trial, you could always sign-up for HBO Max for a month and get all new release movies just 45 days after they hit theaters in 2022. You also will get access to HBO series like “Succession”, Max Originals like “The Flight Attendant”, and more.

How to Get HBO Max