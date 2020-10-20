How to Live Stream 2020 World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Tampa Bay Rays Free Online

Following three rounds of the MLB playoffs, the World Series begins today at the Globe Life Field. The Tampa Bay Rays will go head-to-head with Los Angeles Dodgers for a matchup that is sure to bring fireworks as they both vie for the Commissioner’s Trophy. The first game airs on FOX beginning at 8 p.m. ET tonight.

How to Watch the 2020 World Series

When: Begins Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Dodgers vs. Rays run is going to be a high wattage matchup, as both teams are set to break records should they walks away as champions. For the Dodgers, winning the title would mean breaking a 32-year dry spell, as the team hasn’t snagged the trophy since 1988. The Rays, on the other hand, are coming into their second World Series in franchise history and will be vying for their first title.

Coming into this series, the Dodgers will have to keep a sharp eye on Rays rookie, Randy Arozarena. The 25-year-old has been a huge asset for his team, playing in 23 games during the regular season and 19 in the offseason. Nonetheless, the series is laden with other big names, including Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger, Charlie Morton, Tyler Glasnow and Walker Buehler.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the MLB World Series live on FOX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

