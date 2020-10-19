How to Live Stream Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Free Without Cable

On Monday, October 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT, the Buffalo Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs from New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network and Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The game will be available in 4K directly from the fuboTV interface, or with your TV Everywhere credentials in the Fox App.

The Bills Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs was moved Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET but still remains on FOX, NFL Network, as well as Amazon Prime Video. The game sees two of the best young QBs in the game with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.