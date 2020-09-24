How to Live Stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins Thursday Night Football Without Cable

On Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT, the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Miami Dolphins. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Unlike most games on Thursday Night, this is one of three games exclusively available on NFL Network. It won’t be on FOX or Amazon Prime Video like games later in the season.

The matchup will see the 0-2 Dolphins, who nearly came back against the Bills last week, looking for their first win on the road against the Jaguars. Gardner Minshew will look to pick apart a banged up Dolphins secondary.

The Jaguars won their opener against Indianapolis, but lost last week against former Dolphin Ryan Tannehill and Tennessee.

