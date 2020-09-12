How to Live Stream Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots Week 1 Without Cable or Satellite

On Sunday, September 13th, at 1:00 PM ET, the Miami Dolphins face the New England Patriots from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

It’s a new season for the Patriots and the first one without future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay after nearly twenty seasons. The team though still has high expectations with his replacement being former Pro Bowler Cam Newton.

While it is likely he won’t play, Tua Tagovailoa will suit up for the Dolphins for the first time. At QB will be veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who knocked the Patriots out of a first-round bye last season.

The Patriots had one of the best defenses in football last season, with Stephon Gilmore, but they will be without Patrick Chung an Donta’ Hightower who opted out due to COVID-19 risk.

