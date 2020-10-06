How to Live Stream the 2020 National League Division Series Online Without Cable

Following the ALDS, the MLB’s NLDS kicks off their side of the playoffs today. The Atlanta Braves are up first against the Miami Marlins at 2 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Dodgers will headline the night when they go against the San Diego Padres at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch 2020 National League Division Series

When: Begins Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, MLB Network

While most games in both NL series will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, each series will have a exclusive game only on MLB Network. For the Braves/Marlins Game 2 will be on MLB Network, while Padres/Dodgers will see Game 3 as a MLB Network exclusive.

MLB Network is carried by fuboTV, which is available in their Sports Plus add-on, which you can get with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also watch it on Sling TV with their Sports Plus add-on and YouTube TV.

While it comes as no surprise to fans that the Braves have made it into the playoffs, the Marlins’ presence is unexpected. The latter beat out mega-competitors, the Chicago Cubs in order to secure their spot in the playoffs. Now, they come in as the underdog once again and hope to come out as champions. With Sixto Sanchez and Starling Marte, the Marlins are well-equipped to pull off a huge upset.

That “W” won’t come easy though as the Braves have a formidable offense. “Ronald Acuna and Ozzie Albies are two of the most exciting players in the game, and Freddie Freeman is a top candidate for NL MVP honors,” ESPN reports. Pitchers Max Fried and rookie Ian Anderson round out the team, making the Braves a tough hurdle for the Marlins to get over.

The LA Dodgers will face their longtime rival, the San Diego Padres when they play at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Dodgers come in as the contending favorites, having met with the Padres 10 times during the regular season and winning six of those games, outscoring the Padres 48-36.

While this will be the first time both teams face each other in the playoffs, the Dodgers have been a staple in the series, appearing in 11 of the past 15 years. The Padres on the other hand are making their fifth appearance since 1994. This is also the third time they’ve made the playoffs as well, “in the previous two years (1996 and 2006), they each failed to advance past the first round,” CBS Sports stated.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the playoffs live on Fox Sports 1, but only 3 have MLB Network.

