How to Live Stream The NHL Awards 2020 Online Without Cable

After announcing the winners of some awards like the Jack Adams, Selke, and Lady Byng – the NHL will finally reveal the winners of their most prestigious awards for the 2020-21 season.

How to Watch the 2020 NHL Awards Show

When: Monday, Sept. 21 at 6:30pm ET

TV: NBCSN

Unlike year’s past when they have had a live show from Las Vegas, they will be hosting the awards show from inside the bubble in Edmonton. The event will be hosted by Kenny Albert and Scott Oake from Roger Place just ahead of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Oilers legends Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Grant Fuhr, and Paul Coffey will present the major awards.

2020 NHL Award Nominees

Calder Memorial Trophy (Quinn Hughes, Dominik Kubalik, Cale Makar)

Hart Memorial Trophy (Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon , Artemi Panarin)

James Norris Memorial Trophy (John Carlson, Victor Hedman, Roman Josi)

Ted Lindsay Award (Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin)

Vezina Trophy (Connor Hellebuyck, Tuukka Rask, Andrei Vasilevskiy)

The league have already announce the winners for the Selke Trophy (Sean Couturier, Flyers), Masterton Trophy (Bobby Ryan, Senators), GM of the Year (Lou Lamoriello, Islanders), Jack Adams Award (Bruce Cassidy, Bruins), Lady Byng Trophy (Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche), King Clancy Trophy (Matt Dumba, Wild), Mark Messier Leadership Award (Mark Giordano, Flames), Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award (Dampy Brar).

