How to Live Stream The NHL Awards 2022 Live Online For Free Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

After announcing the winners of some awards like the Jack Adams, Selke, and Lady Byng — the NHL will finally reveal the winners of the league’s most prestigious awards for the 2021-22 season. The NHL Awards will air live on June 21 at 7 p.m. ETon ESPN, which is available with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 NHL Awards Show

About the 2022 NHL Awards Show

Live from the Armature Works in Tampa Bay, Fla., this year’s NHL Awards will be hosted by “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson. The show will present the Calder Memorial Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy, James Norris Memorial Trophy, Vezina Trophy, and Ted Lindsay Award.

You can stream the event on ESPN with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.

2020 NHL Award Nominees

  • Calder Memorial Trophy (Michael Bunting, Moritz Seider, Trevor Zegras)
  • Hart Memorial Trophy (Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Igor Shesterkin)
  • James Norris Memorial Trophy (Cale Makar, Victor Hedman, Roman Josi)
  • Ted Lindsay Award (Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Roman Josi)
  • Vezina Trophy (Igor Shesterkin, Juuse Saros, Jacob Markstrom)

The league has already announced the winners of the Selke Trophy (Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins), Masterton Trophy (Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens), Jack Adams Award (Darryl Sutter, Calgary Flames), Lady Byng Trophy (Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets), King Clancy Trophy (P.K. Subban, New Jersey Devils), Mark Messier Leadership Award (Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings), and Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award (Noel Acton, Baltimore, Maryland).

How to Stream the 2022 NHL Awards Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NHL Awards live on NBCSN using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

2022 NHL Awards Preview

