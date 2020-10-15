How to Live Stream the Trump & Biden Town Halls For Free Without Cable

Instead of the second Presidential Debate, each candidate will be holding a separate town hall on Thursday night. Trump will be on NBC with Savannah Guthrie, while Biden will be hosted by George Stephanopoulos on ABC both starting at 8pm ET.

How to Watch Biden/Trump Town Halls

When: Thursday October 15 at 8pm ET

TV: NBC (Trump) / ABC (Biden)

Tonight was intended to be the second presidential debate, but instead was switched to town halls, after Trump was unwilling to hold one virtually. Both candidates will take questions directly from voters in a town hall-style format. Trump’s will be held in Miami, while Biden’s will be in Philadelphia.

Next Thursday, October 22nd, is scheduled to be the last presidential debate ahead of election day.

How to Stream the Biden & Trump Town Halls Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

You can stream both Town Halls with a Live TV Streaming Service, or you can watch with your TV Everywhere credentials using the NBC or ABC mobile app for iOS and Android or watch on its site. Additionally, the events were stream on NBC News Now and ABC News Live, which is available on select free services like Peacock and Pluto TV.