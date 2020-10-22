How to Live Stream TNF: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants For Free Without Cable

On Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Eagles face the New York Giants from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network and Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

The game will be available in 4K directly from the fuboTV interface, or with your TV Everywhere credentials in the Fox App. If you want to stream on just your mobile device, you can watch for free on the Yahoo Sports! or NFL App.

While the matchup is between the 1-5 Giants and 1-4-1 Eagles – they are still each only 1 game behind the Dallas Cowboys (2-4) for the division lead. The Eagles will be without many of their offensive weapons so Carson Wentz will need to take control.

The Giants, who lost Saquon Barkley for the season, will need QB Daniel Jones to get the ball to Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard (who may return from injury).

Otherwise, you can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.