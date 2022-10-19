How to Remove Items from Netflix’s ‘Continue Watching’ Row (with Pictures)

Started watching something on Netflix and later decided it wasn’t for you? If you don’t want to keep the content on your continue watching row, there’s a way to remove it.

Computer Browser:

In your browser, go to your Netflix Home tab, and scroll down until you find the Continue Watching for Username section.

Mouse over the content that you want to remove from your Continue Watching. Once the new panel shows up, you’ll see additional options: start watching (play button), add to your list (plus sign), personal content rating (thumbs up), remove (X), and more information (downward arrow). You want to select Remove from row (X).

A second panel will pop up with more options. Select an answer from the Tell us more prompt, and then you’ll get a new notification showing that the content has been removed. If this was a mistake, you can select Undo to re-add the content to your Continue Watching.

Mobile App

For smartphones and tablets, open the Netflix app and scroll down until you find the Continue Watching for Username row. Once there, you will see your content options. On the bottom right side, select the icon with 3 vertical dots.

A new panel will open. At the end of the listed options, select Remove From Row, and then confirm your choice. If you want to remove the content, select Remove. If it was a mistake, you can select Cancel, but unlike your internet browser, the mobile option does not allow for the action to be undone.

TV App

On your TV, open Netflix and go to your Continue Watching for Username row. Select the content you want to remove.

When the new window opens, there will be several options on the left of the screen under the episode description. Scroll down until you find Remove from Continue Watching. Once selected, the option will change from Remove from Continue Watching to Undo Remove. If this was a mistake, you can select the undo option.