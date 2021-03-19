How to Save on Disney Plus Ahead of Price Hike & Stream “Falcon & The Winter Solider”
Last December, Disney announced that Disney+ would increase the monthly price to $7.99/month (a $1 increase) on March 26, 2021.
They will also be increasing the annual price to $79.99 per year (currently $69.99), while the Disney Bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will be priced at $13.99 per month (currently $12.99).
But, if you think you want to stream all the great upcoming content in just the next few months - Falcon and the Winter Soldier (March 19), Star Wars: The Bad Batch (May 4), High School Musical Season 2 (May 14), Loki (June 11), Monsters at Work (July 2), Turner & Hooch (July 16) — you can take advantage of this simple trick to save.
Upgrade from the Monthly to the Annual Plan
Those who sign-up for the annual plan will pay that current price for a year. This way, you won’t be subjected to the price hike until March 2022. You can currently sign up for an annual plan membership for $69.99 for the year.
With the savings, you would be paying $25 less than those who subscribe to the monthly plan at the new $7.99 a month price.
Want to Get The Disney Bundle For Free?
Remember, select Verizon customers can receive Disney+ for free. Those on the Verizon Get More Unlimited ($55 per line) gets Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for free — and you get it every month so long as you stay a subscriber.
Upcoming Content on Disney+
Even if you’ve binged “The Mandalorian” and the massive Disney catalog of animated features, Marvel and Star Wars movies, there’s still more to come from Disney+. Here are some of the confirmed new series and movies coming to the service.
-
The Falcon and the Winter SoldierMarch 19, 2021
Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, the Falcon, Sam Wilson and the Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities, and their patience.
-
The Mighty Ducks: Game ChangersMarch 26, 2021
In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.
-
Big ShotApril 16, 2021
When a temperamental college basketball coach gets fired from his job, he must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.
-
LokiJune 11, 2021
The mercurial villain Loki resumes his role as the God of Mischief following the events of “Avengers: Endgame”.
-
Star Wars: The Bad BatchMay 4, 2021
Follow the elite and experimental Clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone Wars.
-
Monsters at WorkJuly 2, 2021
Six months after the events of Monsters, Inc., the city of Monstropolis is now fueled with the sound of laughter. Tylor Tuskmon, a mechanic on the Facilities Team, dreams of working alongside his idols Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan.
-
What If…?
Taking inspiration from the comic books of the same name, each episode explores a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turns it on its head, leading the audience into uncharted territory.
-
Turner & HoochJuly 16, 2021
When an ambitious, buttoned-up U.S. Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs.
-
Raya and the Last DragonMarch 3, 2021
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.
-
Own the RoomMarch 12, 2021
Follows five young star students on their journey to win one of the world’s most prestigious competitions for student entrepreneurs.
More about Disney+