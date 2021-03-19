How to Save on Disney Plus Ahead of Price Hike & Stream “Falcon & The Winter Solider”

Last December, Disney announced that Disney+ would increase the monthly price to $7.99/month (a $1 increase) on March 26, 2021.

They will also be increasing the annual price to $79.99 per year (currently $69.99), while the Disney Bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will be priced at $13.99 per month (currently $12.99).

But, if you think you want to stream all the great upcoming content in just the next few months - Falcon and the Winter Soldier (March 19), Star Wars: The Bad Batch (May 4), High School Musical Season 2 (May 14), Loki (June 11), Monsters at Work (July 2), Turner & Hooch (July 16) — you can take advantage of this simple trick to save.

Upgrade from the Monthly to the Annual Plan

Those who sign-up for the annual plan will pay that current price for a year. This way, you won’t be subjected to the price hike until March 2022. You can currently sign up for an annual plan membership for $69.99 for the year.

With the savings, you would be paying $25 less than those who subscribe to the monthly plan at the new $7.99 a month price.

Sign Up Now $69.99 / yr. disneyplus.com Save $14 a Year on Disney+ with Annual Plan

Want to Get The Disney Bundle For Free?

Remember, select Verizon customers can receive Disney+ for free. Those on the Verizon Get More Unlimited ($55 per line) gets Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for free — and you get it every month so long as you stay a subscriber.

Get The Deal $55 / line verizon.com Get Disney Bundle include on Verizon Get More Unlimited plan

Upcoming Content on Disney+

Even if you’ve binged “The Mandalorian” and the massive Disney catalog of animated features, Marvel and Star Wars movies, there’s still more to come from Disney+. Here are some of the confirmed new series and movies coming to the service.

