How to Save on Disney+ Ahead of Price Hikes

Disney+ is raising prices around the world — here’s how to save the most amount of money before the price hike happens.

Last December, Disney announced that Disney+ would increase the monthly price to $7.99/month (a $1 increase) on March 26, 2021.

They will also be increasing the annual price to $79.99 per year (currently $69.99), while the Disney Bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will be priced at $13.99 per month (currently $12.99). Part of the price increase was justified as accommodating the influx of additional content on Disney+. Disney is aiming to launch over 100 new titles per year.

The price hike goes into effect on March 26, 2021 in the U.S., while other markets only have until February 23, 2021 to save.

How to Save Money on Disney+ Before Prices Go Up

1. Subscribe to a monthly plan prior to the deadline

Existing members and those who subscribe to monthly plan before those dates will keep their existing pricing for 6 months. Once the 6 months is up, however, they’ll be charged the new amount.

Sign Up Now $6.99 / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($5 savings).

2. Pay for the annual membership

Those who sign-up for the annual plan will pay that current price for a year. This way, you won’t be subjected to the price hike until 2022. You can currently sign up for an annual plan membership for $69.99 for the year.

Sign Up Now $69.99 / yr. disneyplus.com Save $14 a Year on Disney+ with Annual Plan

3. Get Disney Bundle for Free From Verizon

Remember, select Verizon customers can receive Disney+ for free. Those on the Verizon Get More Unlimited ($55 per line) gets Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for free — and you get it every month so long as you stay a subscriber.

Get The Deal $55 / line verizon.com Get Disney Bundle include on Verizon Get More Unlimited plan

Upcoming Content on Disney+

Even if you’ve binged “The Mandalorian” and the massive Disney catalog of animated features, Marvel and Star Wars movies, there’s still more to come from Disney+. Here are some of the confirmed new series and movies coming to the service.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier March 19, 2021 Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, the Falcon, Sam Wilson and the Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities, and their patience.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers March 26, 2021 In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.

Loki The mercurial villain Loki resumes his role as the God of Mischief following the events of “Avengers: Endgame”.

What If…? Taking inspiration from the comic books of the same name, each episode explores a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turns it on its head, leading the audience into uncharted territory.

Raya and the Last Dragon March 3, 2021 Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.

Own the Room March 12, 2021 Follows five young star students on their journey to win one of the world’s most prestigious competitions for student entrepreneurs.

