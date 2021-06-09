 Skip to Content
Apple’s New tvOS 15 Will Let You Sign In to Streaming Apps using Face ID or Touch ID from Your iOS Device

Jeff Kotuby

One of the new features teased for Apple’s upcoming tvOS 15 is the ability to use Face ID or Touch ID to authenticate purchases or sign into apps. This feature is especially useful, so you can automatically log-in to your favorite streaming apps like Netflix or Disney+.

Rather than having to teach them to type in passwords that usually include special characters or numbers, they can simply hold their iPhone or iPad up to their face and get access to their shows. Granted, they’ll only have to do this once under most circumstances, but if you have separate logins for parent and child accounts, this new feature can be a lifesaver when switching between accounts.

App sign-in with Face/Touch ID is still in development and should come to Apple TV devices this fall with the tvOS 15 update. You can see a full list of tvOS 15 enhancements, including “SharePlay”.

How to Sign In to Apple TV tvOS 15 Apps Using Face ID or Touch ID on Your iPhone or iPad

If the app’s developer has enabled Face/Touch ID logins, you’ll see a new “Sign in With Apple Device” option when signing into an Apple TV app for the first time.

If you choose this option, you’ll see a prompt appear on your iOS device that will bring them to the Face/Touch ID authentication page that will suggest your login credentials from iCloud Keychain.

The app will finish the sign-in process and take the user right back to their content.

