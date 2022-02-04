How to Solve HBO Max Log-in Issues via YouTube TV

YouTube TV offers subscribers the option to add other premium subscriptions within the YouTube TV interface. There are some definite upsides to this approach. You’re able to record any shows or movies on the linear channels and you only have one bill to pay each month. But as HBO Max subscribers have learned, subscribing through YouTube TV has some definite downsides.

Over the last few months, the HBO Max app has become very hostile to YouTube TV subscribers, forcing them to reauthenticate every few days. More frustrating, the notice to sign in won’t pop up until you go to play a title, forcing you to log out, then log in again, authenticating via your YouTube TV credentials and then navigating back to the title you wanted to watch.

While we don’t know whether this is the fault of YouTube TV or HBO Max, the simplest way to get around this issue is to cancel your subscription through YouTube TV and sign up through HBO Max directly.

How to cancel HBO Max within YouTube TV

In the upper right corner, click your photo to access the menu

Click Settings

Under “Membership,” you’ll see your HBO Max subscription

Click Cancel

You’ll see a new screen asking you to review the change - click Yes, Cancel

Your Membership screen will now reflect how long you have before your subscription expires

How to sign up for HBO Max directly

Click this link to sign up for HBO Max

Select Choose a Plan

Choose ad-supported or ad-free

You can save 16% on ad-free if you sign up for a full year

Click Select Plan

At this point, you may have an opportunity to renew your subscription with your old email from YouTube TV - if not, simply sign up as a new user

Click Subscribe or Renew Subscription Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com

While frustrating, this method ensures you won’t have to reauthenticate as frequently. We also recommend signing up for our newsletter below and we’ll alert you whenever there’s a sale on HBO Max.