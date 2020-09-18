How to Live Stream 2020-21 Bundesliga Season Online Without Cable

After becoming the first soccer league to return after a COVID shutdown in May, the Bundesliga returns for their 2020-21 season with some major changes with how to watch. Previously, in the U.S. games would air on Fox Sports 1, but this past year ESPN+ acquired the exclusive rights to Germany’s top soccer league.

How to Stream 2020/21 Bundesliga Season Online

When: Starting September 18th at 2:30pm ET

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with a subscription to ESPN+

In the U.S., ESPN+ currently owns the rights to Bundesliga telecasts. That means to watch all 306 Bundesliga matches you will need a subscription to ESPN+ for $5.99 a month or $50 per year. You can also get it as part of the ESPN+ Disney Bundle for $12.99 a month.

Spanish-language telecasts of will also appear on ESPN+, shifting over from Fox Deportes.

With ESPN+ you can watch on a wide-variety of devices including Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Gaming Consoles, Android, and your Computer.

How to Stream Matchday 1 of Bundesliga in U.S.

The Bundesliga is back for its 58th season in 2020/21 and kicks off with a bang. The opening match not sees Bundesliga title holders and reigning European champions, Bayern Munich host FC Schalke 04 at the Allianz Arena. And as if Hansi Flick’s all-conquering team, unbeaten in 30 competitive outings, didn’t already look formidable enough, they are set to hand a debut to their latest attacking reinforcement, former Royal Blue Leroy Sane.

Matchday 1 Schedule

Schalke 04 vs. Bayern Munich - 9/18 3:30pm ET

Arminia Bielefeld vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - 9/19 9:30am ET

FC Augsburg vs. FC Union Berlin - 9/19 9:30am ET

Hoffenheim vs. FC Cologne - 9/19 9:30am ET

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Werder Bremen - 9/19 9:30am ET

SC Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart - 9/19 9:30am ET

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund - 9/19 12:30pm ET

Mainz vs. RB Leipzig - 9/20 9:30am ET

Bayer Leverkusen vs. VfL Wolfsburg - 9/20 9:30am ET

The big-name action continues on Saturday with the Battle of the Borussias. With captain Marco Reus fit again, Borussia Dortmund’s attacking prospects are frightening – and young – in Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Gio Reyna, while Jude Bellingham also scored on his debut in the DFB Cup. They face a Borussia

Mönchengladbach team a year into life under Marco Rose and with a top-four finish already under their belts.

RB Leipzig return to Bundesliga action for the first time since reaching the semi- finals of the UEFA Champions League. Now without perennial top scorer Timo Werner, Julian Nagelsmann is tasked with taking the club to the next level domestically. They begin against a solid-looking 1. FSV Mainz 05 attempting to

make good last season’s 8-0 thrashing at the Red Bull Arena and improve on their 13th-place finish.