How to Stream 2021 Australian Open Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

You can stream the entire 2021 Australian Open tennis tournament with a Live TV Streaming Service online. No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. Most Men’s and Women’s Singles matches will air on Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and select matches on ESPN+.

How to Stream the 2021 Australian Open

ESPN2 will present daily, marathon, prime-time and overnight telecasts from Melbourne (at 7 p.m. the first night, thereafter generally at 9 p.m.) through the women’s semifinals; later action airs on ESPN.

For additional action, each night at 7 p.m. from Day 2 through Day 13 those not featured on television will air on ESPN+. They will also be home to all of its completed matches throughout the tournament for on-demand viewing.

About the 2021 Australian Open

Women’s Singles

Over the last 15 Majors, there have been 12 different winners including — Caroline Wozniacki, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Naomi Osaka and top-ranked Ash Barty. That streak could continue with former Major winners Petra Kvitova, Victoria Azarenka or top-10 ranked players Elina Svitolina, Karolina Pliskova, Kiki Bertens, or newcomer Coco Gauff.

Serena Williams is trying to win her first title as a mom and her 24th Major title, tying the record held by Australia’s Margaret Court. American Madison Keys is also seeking her first Major crown, while Sloane Stephens is trying to follow-up her lone Major title at the 2017 US Open.

Men’s Singles

On the Men’s side, just four male winners, including defending champ Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal have won 14 of the last 15 Majors. Only Dominic Thiem, is under 30 who has a Major title on his resume. Some knocking on the door though are Sascha Zverev (22) , Karen Khachanov and Borna Coric (both 23).

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99$5.99
ESPN---
ESPN2---
ESPN+-------
Tennis Channel≥ $84.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 29 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Tennis Channel

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and Tennis Channel + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Tennis Channel

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 30 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $5.99
Includes: ESPN+

2021 Australian Open Streaming Schedule

Date* Round Time (ET) TV Channel Stream Link
Sunday, Feb. 7 First Round 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. ESPN, ESPN2 Free Trial
Monday, Feb. 8 First Round 6 p.m. - 7 a.m. Tennis Channel, ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN2 Free Trial
Tuesday, Feb. 9 Second Round 6 p.m. - 7 a.m. Tennis Channel, ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN2 Free Trial
Wednesday, Feb. 10 Second Round 6 p.m. - 7 a.m. Tennis Channel, ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPNEWS, ESPN2 Free Trial
Thursday, Feb. 11 Third Round 6 p.m. - 7 a.m. Tennis Channel, ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN2 Free Trial
Friday, Feb. 12 Third Round 6 p.m. - 7 a.m. Tennis Channel, ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN2 Free Trial
Saturday, Feb. 13 Round of 16 6 p.m. - 7 a.m. Tennis Channel, ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN2 Free Trial
Sunday, Feb. 14 Round of 16 6 p.m. - 7 a.m. Tennis Channel, ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN2 Free Trial
Monday, Feb. 15 Quarterfinals 6 p.m. - 2 a.m. Tennis Channel, ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN2 Free Trial
Tuesday, Feb. 16 Quarterfinals 6 p.m. - 2 a.m. Tennis Channel, ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN2 Free Trial
Wednesday, Feb. 17 Men’s doubles final, Women’s semifinals 6 p.m. - 2 a.m. Tennis Channel, ESPN2 Free Trial
Thursday, Feb. 18 Men’s semifinals 3:30 a.m. - 6 a.m. ESPN Free Trial
Women’s doubles final 11 p.m. - 2 a.m. Tennis Channel Free Trial
Friday, Feb. 19 Mixed doubles semis, Women’s doubles final 12 a.m. ESPN+ Free Trial
Men’s semifinals 3:30 a.m. - 6 a.m. ESPN Free Trial
Saturday, Feb. 20 Women’s final 3:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. ESPN, Tennis Channel, ESPN+ Free Trial
Men’s doubles final 11 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. Tennis Channel, ESPN+ Free Trial
Sunday, Feb. 21 Men’s final 3:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. ESPN Free Trial

Australian Open Preview

