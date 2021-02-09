How to Stream 2021 Australian Open Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

You can stream the entire 2021 Australian Open tennis tournament with a Live TV Streaming Service online. No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. Most Men’s and Women’s Singles matches will air on Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and select matches on ESPN+.

How to Stream the 2021 Australian Open

When: Feb. 7th - Feb. 21st, 2021

TV: Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+

Stream: Watch Live with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

ESPN2 will present daily, marathon, prime-time and overnight telecasts from Melbourne (at 7 p.m. the first night, thereafter generally at 9 p.m.) through the women’s semifinals; later action airs on ESPN.

For additional action, each night at 7 p.m. from Day 2 through Day 13 those not featured on television will air on ESPN+. They will also be home to all of its completed matches throughout the tournament for on-demand viewing.

About the 2021 Australian Open

Women’s Singles

Over the last 15 Majors, there have been 12 different winners including — Caroline Wozniacki, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Naomi Osaka and top-ranked Ash Barty. That streak could continue with former Major winners Petra Kvitova, Victoria Azarenka or top-10 ranked players Elina Svitolina, Karolina Pliskova, Kiki Bertens, or newcomer Coco Gauff.

Serena Williams is trying to win her first title as a mom and her 24th Major title, tying the record held by Australia’s Margaret Court. American Madison Keys is also seeking her first Major crown, while Sloane Stephens is trying to follow-up her lone Major title at the 2017 US Open.

Men’s Singles

On the Men’s side, just four male winners, including defending champ Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal have won 14 of the last 15 Majors. Only Dominic Thiem, is under 30 who has a Major title on his resume. Some knocking on the door though are Sascha Zverev (22) , Karen Khachanov and Borna Coric (both 23).

All Live TV Streaming Options

2021 Australian Open Streaming Schedule