How to Stream 2021 IIHF Hockey World Championships Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

While the NHL playoffs are still ongoing, you can still get your fill of international hockey with the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. After a wild preliminary round, there are now eights teams remaining in the knockout round: USA, Canada, Finland, Russia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Switzerland, and Germany.

How to Stream 2021 World Ice Hockey Championships

Top Picks

Free Trial

fuboTV

  • NHL Network (+$8)
  • NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, & USA

Best Value

Sling TV

  • NHL Network (+$10)
  • NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, & USA

Fortunately, this year all games, including matches will be available to stream on NHL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service.

NHL Network is available to stream on Sling TV when you add their Sports Extra add-on. They are currently offer new subscribers $25 OFF their first month. Alternatively, you can also stream the games with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

The first quarterfinal matches are at 9:15am ET on June 3rd between Slovakia and USA, along with Switzerland and Germany. Later in the day will be Russia vs. Canada and Finland and the Czech Republic.

How to Stream IIHF 2021 World Ice Hockey Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2021 World Championships games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NHL Network≥ $94.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: NHL Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

2021 World Championship Schedule

Thursday, June 3rd

USA vs. Slovakia, 9:15am ET
Switzerland vs. Germany, 9:15am ET
Canada vs. Russia, 1:15pm ET
Finland vs. Czech Republic, 1:15pm ET

Saturday, June 5th

Semi-Final 1, 7:15am ET
Semi-Final 2, 11:15am ET

Sunday, June 6th

Bronze Medal Game, 8:15am ET
Gold Medal Game, 1:15pm ET

2021 World Championship Preview

