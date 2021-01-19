How to Stream 2021 Presidential Inauguration Event ‘Celebrating America’ Live Online

After a whirlwind election cycle that spawned an insurrection attempt, the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris is finally here. The event will take place in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. as usual.

How to Watch Biden’s Inauguration and ‘Celebrating America’ Event

When: Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 12pm (Inauguration) and 8:30 p.m. ET (Event)

TV: ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and MSNBC

Though the official inauguration will take place at noon, there will be a slew of events happening all day to commemorate the occasion. The night will conclude with the “Celebrating America,” a A primetime program welcoming a new era of leadership. “Celebrating America” will be broadcast across all major news networks including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and MSNBC from 8:30 p.m. ET.

“Celebrating America” will be hosted by American treasure, Tom Hanks. The 90-minute event will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and include remarks and performances from guests such as Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, as well as Justin Timberlake.

“This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United. We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program,” stated CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, Tony Allen.

“Our first priority is safety — so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans.”

In addition to commemorating the new administration, the event will also “celebrate American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through this crisis, including frontline workers, health care workers, teachers, citizens giving back, and those who are breaking barriers.”

