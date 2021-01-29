How to Stream 2021 Winter X Games Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

It’s time to get back to the mountains! X Games Aspen is making a proud return this year at Colorado’s Buttermilk Ski Resort. From slope style to big air, catch this year’s most harrowing stunts January 29-31, 2021 on ESPN. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch Winter X Games

When: Starting Jan. 29 at 10:30pm ET

TV: ESPN, ESPN, & ABC

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Nearly 100 of the world’s best winter athletes are taking center stage to throw down in this year’s biggest snow sport event. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, X Games Aspen 2021 will be closed to the public and produced with comprehensive COVID-19 risk mitigation protocols in place for participants and staff.

That means the best way to take part in the event is to tune in from and watch the excitement of X Games Aspen live from your own home. Sit back, explore, and discover X Games content, interact with sponsors, and even enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes.

Winter X Games Schedule

X Games Aspen is providing live coverage of the event on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC.

Fri, January 29: 10:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. MT: X Games Aspen 2021 (on ESPN2)

Sat., January 30, 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT: X Games Aspen 2021 (on ABC)

Sat, January 30: 10 p.m. ET/8 p.m. MT: X Games Aspen 2021 (on ESPN)

Sun, January 31: 8:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. MT: X Games Aspen 2021 (on ESPN)

How to Winter X Games Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Winter X Games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options