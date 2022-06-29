 Skip to Content
How to Stream 2022 Memorial Cup Final: Saint John Sea Dogs vs. Hamilton Bulldogs Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

If you’re in need of a hockey fix after the conclusion of the NHL season, there is still one final game to go in the 2022 Memorial Cup. The Hamilton Bulldogs will face the Saint John Sea Dogs on June 29th at 6pm am ET on NHL Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Stream 2022 Memorial Cup Final

Fortunately, in the U.S., the 2022 Memorial Cup Final will be available to stream on NHL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service.

NHL Network is available to stream on DIRECTV STREAM, as part of their Ultimate Plan, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial and $15 OFF Your First Two Months.

You can also stream it on Sling TV when you add their Sports Extra add-on. They are currently offer new subscribers 50% OFF their first month. Alternatively, you can also stream the games with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Despite losing in the opening round of the QMJHL playoffs, the Saint John Sea Dogs has made it to the finals after qualifying as the host city. Saint John directly qualified for the finals after going 2-0-1 in the preliminary round.

The Hamilton Bulldogs, representing the OHL, made the final after defeating the Edmonton Oil Kings 4-2 in the preliminary round and then Shawinigan Cataractes 4-3 in OT in the semifinal.

How to Stream 2022 Memorial Cup Final for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 Memorial Cup Final live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: NHL Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

2022 Memorial Cup Final Preview

