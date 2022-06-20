 Skip to Content
How to Stream 2022 Memorial Cup Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

While the Stanley Cup Finals are still ongoing, you can watch some of the future of the NHL in the 2022 Memorial Cup. The tournament kicks off with Hamilton vs. Saint John on June 20th at 6pm am ET on NHL Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Stream 2022 Memorial Cup

Fortunately, in the U.S., all matches of the 2022 Memorial Cup will be available to stream on NHL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service. The last two years of the tournament were cancelled due to COVID.

NHL Network is available to stream on DIRECTV STREAM, as part of their Ultimate Plan, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial and $15 OFF Your First Two Months.

You can also stream it on Sling TV when you add their Sports Extra add-on. They are currently offer new subscribers 50% OFF their first month. Alternatively, you can also stream the games with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

With all three services, you can also watch the Stanley Cup Finals on ABC/ESPN3.

The Memorial Cup sees the winners of the QMJHL, WHL, OHL, and the host team face off in a 10 day tournament. Each team will play each other in a round-robin to set the bracket for an elimination tournament. This year the four teams are the Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL), Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL), Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL), and the host Saint John Sea Dogs.

The Edmonton Oil Kings are lead by Dylan Guenther, the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and goaltender Sebastian Cossa, the fifteenth overall pick. The Hamilton Bulldogs have Mason McTavish, who was the third-overall pick last year.

The Shawinigan Cataractes are playing in the tournament for the first time since 2012 with Mavrik Bourque and Xavier Bourgault as the only first rounders on the team.

Saint John Sea Dogs lost in the opening round of the QMJHL playoffs, but qualified as the host city. The team’s leading scorer is William Dufour, a fifth round pick in 2020.

How to Stream 2022 Memorial Cup for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 Memorial Cup games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NHL Network≥ $104.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: NHL Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

2022 Memorial Cup Schedule

DATE TIME (ET) MATCHUP TV CHANNEL
Monday, June 20 6 p.m. Hamilton vs. Saint John NHL Network/TSN
Tuesday, June 21 6 p.m. Shawinigan vs. Edmonton NHL Network/TSN
Wednesday, June 22 6 p.m. Saint John vs. Edmonton NHL Network/TSN
Thursday, June 23 6 p.m. Shawinigan vs. Hamilton NHL Network/TSN
Friday, June 24 6 p.m. Edmonton vs. Hamilton NHL Network/TSN
Saturday, June 25 6 p.m. Saint John vs. Shawinigan NHL Network/TSN
Sunday, June 26 6 p.m. Tiebreaker (if needed) NHL Network/TSN
Monday, June 27 6 p.m. Semifinal NHL Network/TSN
Wednesday, June 29 6 p.m. Championship NHL Network/TSN

2022 Memorial Cup Preview

