How to Stream 2022 New Year’s Eve Countdowns and Ball Drop Live for Free Without Cable

2021 is coming to an end, so it’s almost time to ring in the new year! There are a few New Year’s Eve shows to enjoy from home. Whether you want to party with Miley Cyrus or Ryan Seacrest, there’s a special event for everyone. If you’ve cut the cord and no longer have cable, there are still plenty of ways to stream the New Year’s Eve festivities on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, iPhone, iPad, Android, and the Web.

How to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Ryan Seacrest is joined by Liza Koshy in New York. In Los Angeles, Ciara is hosting alongside DJ D-Nice. Billy Porter is set to both co-host and perform from New Orleans. Actress Roselyn Sanchez hosts the first-ever Spanish countdown from from San Juan, Puerto Rico with a special performance by Daddy Yankee. Other performers include LL Cool J, Chlöe, Journey and Karol G. It all begins on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

When: Starting December 31st at 8pm ET/PT

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

How to Watch CNN New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen take the stage in Times Square for the fifth year. Katy Perry is the headline act, alongside guest stars William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Duran Duran. After ringing in the new year on the east coast, CNN’s Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota will take over. They will be joined in New Orleans by comedian Dulce Sloan. Don’t miss out on Cooper and Cohen’s countdown, which begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CNN. You can stream the special on the CNNGo app with your TV Everywhere Credentials)

When: Starting December 31st at 8pm ET/PT

TV: CNN

Stream: Watch with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

How to Watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson

Miley Cyrus joins “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson for a New Year’s Eve party in Miami. It wouldn’t be a party without a special performance from Cyrus herself. Other performers include Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h. The fun begins on NBC at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 PT.

When: Starting December 31st at 10:30pm ET/PT

TV: NBC/Peacock

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can also stream Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on Peacock.

How to Watch New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Country music fans, this one is for you. Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith (“Entertainment Tonight”) host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. After counting down on the east coast, the show will then count down to midnight in Nashville, beginning at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. Enjoy an evening jam-packed with country music from your favorite artists, including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, and Lady A. Tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

When: Starting December 31st at 8pm ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium

You can also stream the countdown live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch All-American New Year

“Fox & Friends Weekend” co-hosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Pete Hegseth host a special New Year’s Eve celebration. Live from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee, they will be joined by Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, John Elefante, Ken Block, and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel. Fox’s All-American New Year begins at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

When: Starting December 31st at 10:00pm ET/PT

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV