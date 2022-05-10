How to Stream 2022 NHL Draft Lottery Live For Free Online

With teams still battling it out for the Stanley Cup, the league will be holding the NHL draft lottery to determine which of those that missed the playoffs will get the first two picks in the 2022 NHL Draft. The good news is you can stream the NHL Draft Lottery online even if you don’t have cable.

2022 NHL Draft Lottery

The Montreal Canadiens own the best odds (18.5%), with the Arizona Coyotes next with 13.5%, and the expansion Seattle Kraken with 11.5% chance. This year only two lottery drawings will take place, unlike the draft lotteries prior to 2021, where three selections were drawn.

This season, teams only can move up 10 selections if it wins one of the lottery draws. That means only the top 11 teams in lottery are eligible to receive the No. 1 selection in the 2022 draft.

The NHL Draft Lottery will air on ESPN, but it will also be simulcast on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month. With ESPN+, you can watch on-demand coverage of the NHL Playoffs, as well as a simulcast of ABC’s coverage of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals.

The Draft Lottery will feature interviews with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and the general manager of the organization that wins the Draft Lottery. It will be hosted by Jamie Hersch and Kevin Weekes prior to Bruins/Hurricanes game.

The draft lottery will determine the first 15 picks in the 2021 NHL Draft, with the two winners getting the top two positions in the draft. It is expected that the first overall pick will be Shane Wright, a center with Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League. The top international player is Juraj Slafkovsky, a left wing from TPS in Liiga.

How to Stream the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, & Android

2022 NHL Draft Lottery Odds

