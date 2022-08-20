How to Stream 2022 World Juniors Gold Medal Game: Canada vs. Finland Live Online Without Cable

Canada will face Finland in the 2022 World Juniors Gold Medal game. Canada has yet to lose in the tournament and defeated the Czech Republic on the way to the finals. Finland defeated Sweden last night, who only has one loss so far in the tournament. The WJC 2022 Finals will air on August 20th at 8pm ET and is available on NHL Network in the U.S. which you can stream with a subscription to Sling TV, which has 50% OFF their first month.

How to Stream 2022 World Juniors Gold Medal Game

The game will see some of the future of the NHL with soon-to-be stars like Connor Bedard, Mason McTavish, and Kent Johnsen of Canada, as well as Brad Lamber, Joakim Kemell, and Leafs prospect Roni Hirvonen.

How to Stream WJC 2022 Gold Medal Game on NHL Network on Sling

You can also stream the World Juniors Gold Medal Game with Sling TV with their Sports Extra add-on.

How to Stream WJC WJC 2022 Gold Medal Game on NHL Network on DIRECTV STREAM

You can stream the World Juniors Final with DIRECTV STREAM with their Ultimate Plan.

How to Stream WJC 2022 Gold Medal Game on NHL Network on fuboTV

You can stream the World Juniors Finals with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on.

How to Stream IIHF 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 World Juniors games live on NHL Network.

2022 World Juniors Schedule

All Games on NHL Network

Wednesday, August 17

Germany vs. Finland, 12 p.m.

Latvia vs. Sweden, 3:30 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Canada, 7 p.m.

Czech Republic vs. United States, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, August 19

Czech Republic vs. Canada, 4 p.m. ET

Finland vs. Sweden, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 20

Bronze Medal Game, 4 p.m. ET

Gold Medal Game, 8 p.m. ET

2022 World Juniors Finals Preview: Canada, Finland advance to world junior hockey final

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Dylan Garand made 31 saves, Kent Johnson had a goal and two assists and Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-2 on Friday to advance to the world junior hockey championship game.

Canada will face Finland — a 1-0 winner over Sweden in the second semifinal — for the title Saturday night.

It’s exciting to be at this moment now, but the hardest work is ahead,” Garand said. “We’ve got to do the right things here, get the right rest, recovery and be ready to go.

For Finland, Kasper Puutio scored on a second-period power play and Juha Jatkola made 23 saves. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 27 shots for Sweden.

It’s huge,” Finland captain Roni Hirvonen said. “It’s been a dream since I was a little kid. And now it’s real. Now we’ve got to do it just one more time.

In the opener, Logan Stankoven added goal and an assist to help Canada improve to 6-0. Connor Bedard, Mason McTavish and Joshua Roy also scored.

Stankoven has teamed with Garand for three seasons with the Kamloops Blazers in the Western Hockey League.

He’s been steady and solid all the way through,” Stankoven said. “He’s just so focused and ready to go every game.

Jan Mysak and David Jiricek scored for the Czech Republic. Tomas Suchanek made 22 saves in the first two periods, and Pavel Cajan stopped eight shots in the third.

“They’re a good team and they didn’t really get away from their game at all,” Stankoven said.

The Czech Republic upset the United States 4-2 in the quarterfinals Wednesday night.