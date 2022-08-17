 Skip to Content
How to Stream 2022 World Juniors Ice Hockey Championship Quarterfinals 2022 Live Online on August 17, 2022

Jason Gurwin

Team USA and Canada will be the teams to beat after going undefeated in their preliminary matches of the World Juniors 2022. The Quarterfinals starts on Tuesday August 17th, with every game of the elimination round NHL Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Stream 2022 World Juniors

You can watch every WJC quarterfinal matchup with NHL Network, which is available with a Live TV Streaming Service. The Quarterfinals open with Germany vs. Finland at 12pm ET, followed by Latvia vs. Sweden at 3:30pm. After winning their respective groups, Canada will face Switzerland at 7pm ET, while the United States will face Czech Republic at 10:30pm ET.

The winners will move on to the Semi-Finals on Friday, August 19th, starting at 4pm ET.

How to Stream WJC 2022 on NHL Network on Sling

You can also stream the World Juniors 2022 with Sling TV with their Sports Extra add-on. They are currently offer new subscribers 50% OFF their first month, meaning you can get Sling Orange or Blue + Sports Extra to stream NHL Network for just $28.50 (which also includes NFL RedZone).

How to Stream WJC 2022 on NHL Network on fuboTV

You can stream the World Juniors 20 with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You will be able to watch the future of the NHL with soon-to-be stars like Brock Faber (United States), Luke Hughes (United States), Brad Lambert (Finland), Liam Öhgren (Sweden), Connor Bedard (Canada), and Mason McTavish (Canada).

How to Stream IIHF 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 World Juniors games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

DTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu, Philo, Sling TV, YouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NHL Network≥ $104.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: NHL Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

2022 World Juniors Schedule

All Games on NHL Network

Wednesday, August 17

Germany vs. Finland, 12 p.m.
Latvia vs. Sweden, 3:30 p.m.
Switzerland vs. Canada, 7 p.m.
Czech Republic vs. United States, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, August 19

Semifinal, 4 p.m. ET
Semifinal, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 20

Bronze Medal Game, 4 p.m. ET
Gold Medal Game, 8 p.m. ET

2022 World Juniors Quarterfinals Preview

