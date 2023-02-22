How to Stream 2023 Formula 1 Preseason Bahrain Testing Live Without Cable

If you have been chomping at the bit for Formula 1 to come back — then we’ve got good news for you. F1 heads to Bahrain for pre-season testing and F1 TV Pro will be there to stream all of the action over the next three days. The biggest stars and teams in F1 will be testing from Thursday, February 23 at 2 a.m. ET through Saturday, February 25 at 2 a.m. ET on F1 TV Pro and you can watch with a Subscription to F1 TV.

How to Watch F1 2023 Preseason Testing Live from Bahrain

When: Thursday, February 23 - Saturday, February 25 at 2 a.m. ET

What Do You Need to Know About F1 Pre-Season Testing?

This year, pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain, which will also host the first stop on the upcoming F1 calendar. The drivers will try to tame the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhira, a 3.363-meter track that looks straight out of Mario Kart 8. Luckily, the drivers have a week to get acclimated to the track’s twists and turns before it counts for real.

What Is the 2023 F1 Preseason Testing Schedule?

If you’re interested in watching a particular driver, you can check the list below for confirmed testing schedules. Keep in mind that the morning and afternoon windows are for Arabia Standard Time, not Eastern Standard Time. AST is 8 hours ahead of EST, so if you want to watch a racer in the afternoon time slots, you’ll have to start watching around 4 a.m. ET or later.