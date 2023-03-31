How to Stream 2023 MLB Games Live Without Cable- What’s Changed This Season?

The end of March means the beginning of baseball season in the United States. The sound of full stadiums roaring to life with every strikeout, crack of the bat, and diving catches are returning to metropolitan areas everywhere across the country.

But since there are more than 160 games in the MLB season, it’s unreasonable to think that anyone will be able to attend every game in person. The good news is, there are plenty of ways to watch baseball on TV this year, whether through regional sports networks (RSNs), MLB Network, ESPN, TBS, Apple TV+, or even out-of-market contests on MLB.TV.

Our Top Live TV Streaming Picks for the 2023 Major League Baseball Season

Fans of the 14 MLB teams whose rights are still held by a Bally Sports RSN, you have limited options. Only DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo carry those channels, as their carriage fees are too high for Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Bally Sports RSNs are currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, and their long-term future is unclear. However, their parent company Diamond Sports has assured the teams its services repeatedly that games will be broadcast as scheduled in 2023. If there are any interruptions in this service, MLB will step in to distribute games itself.

DIRECTV Stream’s Choice Plan will give you access to those channels, plus MASN, YES Network, and Spectrum Sports LA. That means it’s a fantastic choice for Orioles, Yankees, and Dodgers fans, as well as supporters of teams on Bally Sports RSNs. Rockies, Cubs, and Mariners fans will also do well to look into this option, as it carries AT&T SportsNet RSNs, as well as Marquee Sports Network and ROOT Sports Northwest.

DIRECTV STREAM comes with a five-day free trial, and for a limited time, new users can save $10 off per month for their first three months.

Fubo also carries many of these channels, though it does not have AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, MASN, Spectrum Sports LA, or YES Network. Its plans start at $85.98, which includes the RSN fee that fans in 98% of markets will have to pay.

Best Ways to Stream the 2023 MLB Season If You Live in the Same Market as Your Favorite Team

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These providers allow users to stream MLB games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and the web.

One of these live TV services is your best option for streaming your local team’s games all season, as well as nationally televised contests on MLB Network.

Starting at ~$40 a month, live TV streaming is a less expensive way to watch your favorite MLB team with no bulky pay TV contracts. Once the season ends, you can cancel your service and save a little money until next year’s baseball season.

If you live in the same market as your favorite team, there’s a very good chance that the only way to watch will be with a live TV streaming service. If that seems a little confusing, keep scrolling and we’ll explain

Since YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV and Sling TV have all dropped Sinclair-owned Bally Sports RSNs (formerly Fox Sports), your options to stream them live are limited.

For the teams that are on Bally Sports RSNs, you will need to subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan, which now offers a 5-Day Free Trial. It now also incudes an Unlimited DVR and Unlimited at-home streams.

They are also the only service that carries, Los Angeles Dodgers (Spectrum SportsNet LA), Baltimore Orioles (MASN), and Washington Nationals (MASN) games in your local market.

If you’re a fan of the Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, or Tampa Bay Rays, you have another choice: Bally Sports+. This service starts at $19.99 per month, and allows you to stream live in-market games without a cable subscription. Bally Sports+ currently holds the streaming rights to these five teams alone, however.

With other teams you have more options:

Since every service doesn’t carry every RSN, the handy chart below shows which teams are available on each service. Click on the team name to see which games you’ll be able to watch with each provider.

Best Ways to Stream Local Games Without a Live TV Streaming Service

However, there are some more affordable ways to stream if you don’t want to sign up for a full cable or live streaming package.

Bally Sports+ is now available, and will carry all Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, or Tampa Bay Rays games this season. The service starts at $19.99 per month, so you’ll save a bundle over cable by going this route. These are the only five teams Bally Sports currently holds the streaming rights to, however.

New York Yankees fans now have a less expensive option if they don’t want to be burdened with extra channels they won’t end up watching. The YES Network launched a direct-to-consumer streaming service for users in the New York state, Connecticut, northeastern Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey areas this week. This service costs $24.99 per month and will carry all Yankees games this season.

Similarly, NESN 360 offers users in the New England area the opportunity to stream all Boston Red Sox games for $29.99 per month without a live TV streaming service or cable contract. That service launched in June of 2022, and is available now to in-market customers.

Best Ways to Stream the 2023 MLB Season If You Live Away from Your Favorite Team

Out-Of-Market Telecasts

MLB.TV If you live away from your favorite team, you can still catch nearly every game. The MLB offers its out-of-market package MLB.TV, for $149.99 to watch every team. There is a 30% discount for Students and Military Members. Unfortunately, all games on FOX, FS1, ESPN, TBS, MLB Network, Apple TV+, and local broadcasts will be blacked out. You will need a Live TV Streaming Service for that. You can stream on all major devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PS5, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web. You can either subscribe on Amazon Prime Video Channels or directly on MLB.TV. If you’re a T-Mobile — or now a Sprint — customer, for the eighth year in a row, you can get it for free until April 3. MLB.TV has added some new features in 2023, as well. In addition to a number of user-experience and feature upgrades, the service will also include minor league games for the first time. More than 7,000 games will be included through the First Pitch app, which is included with your MLB.TV subscription. Other new features being rolled out include the new Gameday Mode, which allows users of select connected devices to access advanced data and pitch-by-pitch analysis of the game they’re watching. You can stream on all major devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web. 7-Day Free Trial $24.99+ / month via amazon.com ESPN+ ESPN+ will continue to air one or two out-of-market games daily on the streaming service. Local-market blackout restrictions apply, so you won’t be able to watch games that are airing on linear in your region. The over-the-top service from ESPN will allow fans to stream the games on the ESPN App on all major streaming devices. Check here for the schedule of ESPN+ games for the first month of the 2023 season. Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com

Regular Season National Telecasts

The 2023 MLB season will see national telecasts on FOX, FS1, ESPN, MLB Network, TBS, Apple TV+, and Peacock.