How to Stream 2023 NFL Super Bowl LVII Live for Free Without Cable

It’s all come down to this, NFL fans. On Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. on FOX, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will kick off in the biggest sporting event of the year. If you’re looking to stream the 2023 Super Bowl, there are a number of ways that cord-cutters can watch game, including some that are absolutely free. However, if you’re not sure what the right service is for you, we’ve outlined the best ways to stream the game.

How to watch the 2023 Super Bowl: Eagles vs. Chiefs

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET TV: FOX

FOX Stream: Watch with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

There are quite a few options to stream the big game this weekend. Whether you are looking for a cheap option or a service that has a lot of extra content, these live tv streaming services all carry FOX, which means that they’ll give you access to watch all the action, all the best commercials, and the halftime show featuring Rihanna, and much more.

As you can see, five of the six major live-streaming services will be carrying the Super Bowl on Sunday. Sling is by far the cheapest option at just $20 after a discount for the first month. The one drawback to the service is that it only carries FOX in 18 markets.

However, both DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV offer a short, free trial, if you aren’t looking for a long-term commitment. You could also try Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you opt for Hulu, you will also get the full Disney Bundle — including Disney+ and ESPN+ — for free. And if you are a devoted football fan, starting in the fall, YouTube TV will become the home of NFL Sunday Ticket, so if are already thinking about next season, it couldn’t hurt to get signed up now.

FOX also confirmed to The Streamable that it will also be offering a free streaming 4K option on the Fox Sports App on mobile and smart or connected TVs. The downside, however, is that with the Fox Sports App, you are not able to pause or rewind the action.

You can also watch the game via NFL+, which starts at just $4.99 per month, but the league’s official streaming service only streams live games on mobile devices.

Can You Watch the 2023 Super Bowl for Free?

There are ways to watch the game for free, but they all come either with strings and/or caveats. You can go the free-trial route, the almost-falling-off-the-roof-while-fixing-the-antenna route, the watch-it-on-my-tiny-phone-screen route, or the I-better-not-have-to-run-to-the-bathroom-during-the-game route. So when it comes to not shelling out any cash to watch the Super Bowl, we’d suggest having an enjoyable time and going with the first option of a free trial:

DIRECTV STREAM: This is our top pick; not only because of the streamer’s five-day free trial, but because it has access to the most major channels of any streaming service. Once the Super Bowl is over, your trial period will give you top-flight entertainment on channels like MTV and Discovery; live news on CNN, FOX News, and MSNBC; additional sports on ESPN, and much more. You’ll be sure to find something to fill your time and make a decision if you want to keep DIRECTV STREAM or not.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

fuboTV: This sports-centric streamer is another great option at a slightly increased price in case you forget to cancel. Fubo comes with a seven-day free trial, but, as it has before the Super Bowl each of the last three years, the service has (likely temporarily) eliminated its monthly subscription option for new customers, meaning that if you go with this option, and you don’t cancel before your week is up, you will be locked in for three months. However, thanks to the addition of Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs), users will have unprecedented access to local NBA, NHL, and MLB games in their specific markets. And if you upgrade to the streamer’s Elite Plan, you will be able to watch the Super Bowl in 4K on FOX directly from the service’s interface.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the 2023 NFL Super Bowl LVII?

If you are going to watch the Super Bowl via a live TV streaming service, the good news is that they each support all the major smart TVs, dongles, sticks, cubes, and operating systems. So, whether you have a Roku television or an Amazon Fire Stick, or anything in between, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV will work on them all.

The only popular devices that most of these services aren’t compatible with are gaming consoles, such as Nintendo or PlayStation. And if you are curious about how to install the apps on various devices, visit the “Devices” tab above and select your device of choice to see instructions and capabilities.

Who’s playing in Super Bowl LVII?

This year’s Super Bowl is one for the history books already. It features the first matchup of two Black starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, but only one of them has been to the big dance before.

That would be Mahomes, who last won a title in 2020 when his Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers. Hurts has never won a Super Bowl, but his Eagles most recently took the Lombardi trophy home in 2018 when they defeated the New England Patriots.

The Chiefs’ defense, playing multiple rookies in key positions, will have its hands full with the balanced attack of Philadelphia. Miles Sanders and A.J. Brown are key weapons for the Eagles, and both look healthy and ready to go.

On the other side of the ball, it looks as if the ankle sprain that Mahomes suffered in the team’s Wild Card victory won’t hinder him too much in the game after two weeks off following the conference championship game. The status of several Chiefs wide receivers is more uncertain, and they’ll need everyone at full go to stand up to Philly’s stifling defense.