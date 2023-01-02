 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NHL Network

How to Stream 2023 World Juniors Hockey Quarterfinals Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

After a thrilling preliminary round that saw the United States and Czechia finish at the top of their respective groups, we head to the Quarterfinals of the World Juniors 2023 from Halifax and Moncton. The 20223 WJC Quarterfinals begin on January 2nd at 11am ET, with both U.S. and Canada playing in the afternoon. The entire World Juniors can be streamed on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV + fubo Extra add-on.

How to Stream 2023 World Juniors Quarterfinals

The first Quarterfinal matchup is at 11 a.m. on January 2nd between Finland and Sweden. That is followed by Switzerland and Czechia at 1:30pm ET. Later that afternoon, the USA will face Germany at 4 p.m. ET, while Canada will face the Slovakia at 6:30 p.m. ET. The winners will re-seed during the Semi-Final, with Czechia and United States, holding the top two seeds currently.

Team USA Won Group B after defeating Finland 6-2 on Saturday. They will face the Germans who finished fourth in Group A. Luke Hughes and Logan Cooley has been important contributors for the Americans, along with Chaz Lucius and Rutger McGroarty.

Canada topped Sweden 5-1 but it wasn’t enough for them to overtake the Czechia in Group A, who defeated Canada 5-2 in their opener. The Canadians will took to presumptive #1 Connor Bernard, Kraken Shane Wright, and Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann to provide the offense in the Quarters.

How to Stream WJC 2023 on NHL Network on fuboTV

You can stream the World Juniors 2023 with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

How to Stream WJC 2023 on NHL Network on Sling

You can also stream the World Juniors 2023 with Sling TV with their Sports Extra add-on. At just $51 for a month of Sling Orange + Sports Extra – it is the least expensive way to watch the entire World Juniors. You will also get ESPN and TNT, which means you can watch all of the NHL action, including today’s 2023 Winter Classic.

How to Stream IIHF 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 World Juniors games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
NHL Network≥ $104.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: NHL Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

2023 World Juniors Quarterfinal Schedule

Date Visitor Home Time (ET) Round TV
Sun, Jan 2 Finland Sweden 11:00 AM Quarterfinal NHL Network
Sun, Jan 2 Czechia Switzerland 1:30 PM Quarterfinal NHL Network
Sun, Jan 2 USA Germany 4:30 PM Quarterfinal NHL Network
Sun, Jan 2 Canada Slovakia 6:30 PM Quarterfinal NHL Network
Tue, Jan 4 TBD TBD 2:30 PM Semifinal NHL Network
Tue, Jan 4 TBD TBD 6:30 PM Semifinal NHL Network
Thurs, Jan 5 TBD TBD 2:30 PM Bronze Medal Game NHL Network
Thurs, Jan 5 TBD TBD 6:30 PM Gold Medal Game NHL Network

2023 World Juniors Quarterfinals Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.