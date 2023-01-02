How to Stream 2023 World Juniors Hockey Quarterfinals Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

After a thrilling preliminary round that saw the United States and Czechia finish at the top of their respective groups, we head to the Quarterfinals of the World Juniors 2023 from Halifax and Moncton. The 20223 WJC Quarterfinals begin on January 2nd at 11am ET, with both U.S. and Canada playing in the afternoon. The entire World Juniors can be streamed on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV + fubo Extra add-on.

How to Stream 2023 World Juniors Quarterfinals

The first Quarterfinal matchup is at 11 a.m. on January 2nd between Finland and Sweden. That is followed by Switzerland and Czechia at 1:30pm ET. Later that afternoon, the USA will face Germany at 4 p.m. ET, while Canada will face the Slovakia at 6:30 p.m. ET. The winners will re-seed during the Semi-Final, with Czechia and United States, holding the top two seeds currently.

Team USA Won Group B after defeating Finland 6-2 on Saturday. They will face the Germans who finished fourth in Group A. Luke Hughes and Logan Cooley has been important contributors for the Americans, along with Chaz Lucius and Rutger McGroarty.

Canada topped Sweden 5-1 but it wasn’t enough for them to overtake the Czechia in Group A, who defeated Canada 5-2 in their opener. The Canadians will took to presumptive #1 Connor Bernard, Kraken Shane Wright, and Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann to provide the offense in the Quarters.

How to Stream WJC 2023 on NHL Network on fuboTV

You can stream the World Juniors 2023 with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

How to Stream WJC 2023 on NHL Network on Sling

You can also stream the World Juniors 2023 with Sling TV with their Sports Extra add-on. At just $51 for a month of Sling Orange + Sports Extra – it is the least expensive way to watch the entire World Juniors. You will also get ESPN and TNT, which means you can watch all of the NHL action, including today’s 2023 Winter Classic.

How to Stream IIHF 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 World Juniors games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Services

2023 World Juniors Quarterfinal Schedule

Date Visitor Home Time (ET) Round TV Sun, Jan 2 Finland Sweden 11:00 AM Quarterfinal NHL Network Sun, Jan 2 Czechia Switzerland 1:30 PM Quarterfinal NHL Network Sun, Jan 2 USA Germany 4:30 PM Quarterfinal NHL Network Sun, Jan 2 Canada Slovakia 6:30 PM Quarterfinal NHL Network Tue, Jan 4 TBD TBD 2:30 PM Semifinal NHL Network Tue, Jan 4 TBD TBD 6:30 PM Semifinal NHL Network Thurs, Jan 5 TBD TBD 2:30 PM Bronze Medal Game NHL Network Thurs, Jan 5 TBD TBD 6:30 PM Gold Medal Game NHL Network