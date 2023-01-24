How to Stream All 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies; ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Avatar 2,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ Among Best Picture Noms

Cinephiles, your day has finally arrived, on Tuesday morning, Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed announced the nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards, officially kicking off a six-week sprint to the biggest night in Hollywood. For the second year in a row, the announcements were broadcast on Disney+, fittingly, the ceremony will air on ABC on Sunday, March 12 and Jimmy Kimmel will return to host for the third time.

While a number of the movies that were nominated in various categories on Tuesday morning are still only available in theaters, many have already made their way to streaming platforms, and nearly all of them will as the Oscars approach.

Distributor A24 led the way with 17 nominations. Netflix had 14 nods in the feature-length categories and 16 overall.

Elvis June 22, 2022 Austin Butler is nominated for his portrayal of the rock icon.

The Banshees of Inisherin October 21, 2022 Colin Farrell gets the nod for his role as a simple man whose best friend decides to dump him out of the blue.

The Whale December 9, 2022 A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. Brendan Fraser’s comeback role has a lot of momentum in the awards race.

Aftersun October 21, 2022 Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier. Memories real and imagined fill the gaps between miniDV footage as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t. Paul Mescal gets the nod here.

Living November 4, 2022 A veteran civil servant and bureaucratic cog in the rebuilding of Britain post-WWII, Williams expertly pushes paperwork around a government office only to reckon with his existence when he’s diagnosed with a fatal illness. Frequent scene-stealer Bill Nighy gets a shot at Oscar gold.

Best Actress

TÁR October 7, 2022 Cate Blanchett is considered the front-runner in the race.

Blonde September 16, 2022 From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, this reimagined fictional portrait of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves. Ana De Armas gets the nod for this controversial film.

To Leslie October 7, 2022 Years after a lottery win, a West Texas single mother is alone, living hard at the bottom of a bottle. Nowhere left to go, she is forced to come home and confront her past. Andrea Riseborough earns the nom here.

The Fabelmans November 11, 2022 Michelle Williams is nominated for her role, based on Steven Spielberg’s real mother.

Everything Everywhere All at Once March 24, 2022 The movie rests on Michelle Yeoh’s shoulders as she portrays multiple versions of the same character.

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever November 9, 2022 Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Icon Angela Bassett looks to earn the trophy for her role as Sovereign Queen Mother of Wakanda, mourning the loss of her son.

The Whale December 9, 2022 Frequent scene-stealer Hong Chau gets the nod.

The Banshees of Inisherin October 21, 2022 Kerry Condon is magical as a bookworm surrounded by an island of fools.

Everything Everywhere All at Once March 24, 2022 Stephanie Hsu carries much of the emotional load of this film as a daughter who always seems to disappoint her mother. Or will Jamie Lee Curtis strike gold in the same category and same film? She may deserve it for this movie’s wardrobe alone.

Best Director

Best Original Screenplay

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio November 18, 2022 During the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, a wooden boy brought magically to life struggles to live up to his father’s expectations.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On June 24, 2022 Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish December 21, 2022 Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: He has burned through eight of his nine lives, leaving him with only one life left. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. In 2014, the title ‘Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives & 40 Thieves’ came by after announcements were made about the film and the release date of the movie was set for November 2018. However, by January 2015, Puss in Boots 2 was removed from the release schedule due to corporate restructuring and DreamWorks Animation’s new policy that focused on only two movies in one year. Bob Persichetti, who headed the story in the first movie, signed to direct the sequel in February 2019 and the movie was scheduled for release in December 2022 with a slight change in the title.

The Sea Beast June 24, 2022 The life of a legendary sea monster hunter is turned upside down when a young girl stows away on his ship.

Turning Red March 10, 2022 Thirteen-year-old Mei is experiencing the awkwardness of being a teenager with a twist – when she gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes October 21, 2022 Against the darkening backdrop of New Delhi’s apocalyptic air and escalating violence, two brothers devote their lives to protecting one casualty of the turbulent times: the bird known as the black kite.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed November 23, 2022 The life of internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin is told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, ground-breaking photography, and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the overdose crisis.

Fire of Love July 6, 2022 A doomed love triangle between intrepid French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, and their beloved volcanoes.

A House Made of Splinters January 23, 2022 A temporary house for abandoned children near the front line in eastern Ukraine is run by a small group of social workers determined to provide comfort and safety. It may be humble and somewhat run-down, but this house is filled with love and offers up to nine months of refuge to kids whose fate will be determined by the system. During this short time, the caretakers try to nurture within them a sense of stability and normalcy.

Navalny April 8, 2022 Follows the man who survived an assassination attempt by poisoning with a lethal nerve agent in August 2020. During his months-long recovery, he makes shocking discoveries about the attempt on his life and decides to return home.

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front October 28, 2022

Argentina, 1985 September 29, 2022 In the 1980s, a team of lawyers takes on the heads of Argentina’s bloody military dictatorship in a battle against odds and a race against time.

Close November 1, 2022 Two thirteen year-olds have always been incredibly close but they drift apart after the intimacy of their relationship is questioned by schoolmates. An emotionally transformative and unforgettable portrait of the intersection of friendship and love, identity and independence, and heartbreak and healing.

EO September 30, 2022 The world is a mysterious place when seen through the eyes of an animal. EO, a grey donkey with melancholic eyes, meets good and bad people on his life’s path, experiences joy and pain, endures the wheel of fortune randomly turn his luck into disaster and his despair into unexpected bliss. But not even for a moment does he lose his innocence.

The Quiet Girl May 13, 2022 A quiet, neglected girl is sent away from her dysfunctional family to live with relatives for the summer. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one.

Best Original Song

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front October 28, 2022 Paul Baumer and his friends Albert and Muller, egged on by romantic dreams of heroism, voluntarily enlist in the German army. Full of excitement and patriotic fervour, the boys enthusiastically march into a war they believe in. But once on the Western Front, they discover the soul-destroying horror of World War I.

Avatar: The Way of Water December 14, 2022 Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, learn the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

The Batman March 2, 2022 In his second year of fighting crime, Batman (Robert Pattinson) uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano). The cast includes Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon), Colin Farrell (Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot/Penguin), and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth). The film was directed and written by Matt Reeves.

Elvis June 22, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick May 24, 2022

Best Visual Effects

Best Film Editing

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Production Design

Best Costume Design

Best Live Action Short

None of the live action short films is streaming except “Le Pupille.”

Nominees:

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Best Animated Short Film

None of the animated short films is streaming except “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

Nominees:

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Best Documentary Short Film

The only two documentary short nominees available on streaming are “The Elephant Whisperers” and “The Martha Mitchell Effect” on Netflix.

Nominees: