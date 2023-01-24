How to Stream All 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies; ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Avatar 2,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ Among Best Picture Noms
Cinephiles, your day has finally arrived, on Tuesday morning, Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed announced the nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards, officially kicking off a six-week sprint to the biggest night in Hollywood. For the second year in a row, the announcements were broadcast on Disney+, fittingly, the ceremony will air on ABC on Sunday, March 12 and Jimmy Kimmel will return to host for the third time.
While a number of the movies that were nominated in various categories on Tuesday morning are still only available in theaters, many have already made their way to streaming platforms, and nearly all of them will as the Oscars approach.
Distributor A24 led the way with 17 nominations. Netflix had 14 nods in the feature-length categories and 16 overall.
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western FrontOctober 28, 2022
Paul Baumer and his friends Albert and Muller, egged on by romantic dreams of heroism, voluntarily enlist in the German army. Full of excitement and patriotic fervour, the boys enthusiastically march into a war they believe in. But once on the Western Front, they discover the soul-destroying horror of World War I.
Avatar: The Way of WaterDecember 14, 2022
Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, learn the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
The Banshees of InisherinOctober 21, 2022
Colm and Pádraic are lifelong friends, or so Pádraic thought. When Colm suddenly freezes him out, the old drinking buddies find each other at odds. Starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, this crowd-pleaser features side-splitting comedy, moments of heartbreak, and an unforgettable rivalry.
Martin McDonagh wrote and directed this film. The whole cast is great, including Kerry Condon as Pádraic’s sister and Barry Keoghan as the local nuisance.
“The Banshees of Inisherin” won 3 Golden Globes: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor – Musical or Comedy (Farrell), and Best Screenplay. It was also selected as the best film of 2022 by RogerEbert.com.
ElvisJune 22, 2022
The life story of Elvis Presley as seen through the complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
The film stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Parker. Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge!”, “Romeo + Juliet”) directs.
Everything Everywhere All at OnceMarch 24, 2022
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save what’s important to her by connecting with the lives she could have led in other universes.
This wild fusion of sci-fi and kung-fu is one of the most original films in years. It’s silly and sweet and moving and funny. Michelle Yeoh leads a stellar cast including Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
The FabelmansNovember 11, 2022
Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.
TÁROctober 7, 2022
Renowned musician Lydia Tár is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career. However, Lydia’s elaborate facade begins to unravel, revealing dirty secrets and the corrosive nature of power.
Top Gun: MaverickMay 24, 2022
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) finds himself training a detachment of TOP GUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.
This crowd-pleasing action flick dominated the box office for most of 2022. The cast includes Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell.
Triangle of SadnessSeptember 23, 2022
A celebrity model couple are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged captain. What first appeared Instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival.
Women TalkingDecember 23, 2022
Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. A group of women in an isolated Mennonite community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith after a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men. This film is based on the novel, “Women Talking” by Canadian writer Miriam Toews. Toews describes her novel as “a reaction through fiction” to the true-life events that took place on the Manitoba Colony, a remote Mennonite community in Bolivia.
Best Actor
The Banshees of InisherinOctober 21, 2022
Colin Farrell gets the nod for his role as a simple man whose best friend decides to dump him out of the blue.
-
The WhaleDecember 9, 2022
A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.
Brendan Fraser’s comeback role has a lot of momentum in the awards race.
AftersunOctober 21, 2022
Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier. Memories real and imagined fill the gaps between miniDV footage as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.
Paul Mescal gets the nod here.
LivingNovember 4, 2022
A veteran civil servant and bureaucratic cog in the rebuilding of Britain post-WWII, Williams expertly pushes paperwork around a government office only to reckon with his existence when he’s diagnosed with a fatal illness.
Frequent scene-stealer Bill Nighy gets a shot at Oscar gold.
Best Actress
BlondeSeptember 16, 2022
From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, this reimagined fictional portrait of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.
Ana De Armas gets the nod for this controversial film.
To LeslieOctober 7, 2022
Years after a lottery win, a West Texas single mother is alone, living hard at the bottom of a bottle. Nowhere left to go, she is forced to come home and confront her past.
Andrea Riseborough earns the nom here.
The FabelmansNovember 11, 2022
Michelle Williams is nominated for her role, based on Steven Spielberg’s real mother.
-
Everything Everywhere All at OnceMarch 24, 2022
The movie rests on Michelle Yeoh’s shoulders as she portrays multiple versions of the same character.
Best Supporting Actor
The Banshees of InisherinOctober 21, 2022
Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan are nominated for their great work in this story. Gleeson brings a stoic weight as a man willing to go to great lengths to push a friend out of his life. Keoghan plays a town misfit — his vulnerable scene near the end of the film is basically perfect.
-
CausewayOctober 28, 2022
A US soldier suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home in New Orleans. When she meets local mechanic James, the pair begin to forge an unexpected bond.
Brian Tyree Henry gets the nod here.
Everything Everywhere All at OnceMarch 24, 2022
Former child actor Ke Huy Quan (Short Round from “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and Data from “The Goonies”) steals the show as a kind-hearted man caught between two strong-willed women in his life. And he has a fight scene with a fanny pack.
Best Supporting Actress
Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverNovember 9, 2022
Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.
Icon Angela Bassett looks to earn the trophy for her role as Sovereign Queen Mother of Wakanda, mourning the loss of her son.
The Banshees of InisherinOctober 21, 2022
Kerry Condon is magical as a bookworm surrounded by an island of fools.
Everything Everywhere All at OnceMarch 24, 2022
Stephanie Hsu carries much of the emotional load of this film as a daughter who always seems to disappoint her mother. Or will Jamie Lee Curtis strike gold in the same category and same film? She may deserve it for this movie’s wardrobe alone.
Best Director
The Banshees of InisherinOctober 21, 2022
Martin McDonagh wrote this love letter to lost friendships, and he elicits great performances from the whole cast.
Everything Everywhere All at OnceMarch 24, 2022
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are the masterminds behind the most ambitious movie of the year.
The FabelmansNovember 11, 2022
Steven Spielberg earns yet another directing nod for this autobiographical story.
Triangle of SadnessSeptember 23, 2022
Director Ruben Östlund specializes in the sharp satire on display in this film.
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of InisherinOctober 21, 2022
Martin McDonagh paints a vivid world with original characters. This is a brilliant script.
Everything Everywhere All at OnceMarch 24, 2022
The Daniels (Kwan and Scheinert) created some of the craziest scenes ever caught on film, but the film’s heart is what endures.
The FabelmansNovember 11, 2022
Steven Spielberg gets the rare writing nomination with help from Tony Kushner.
Triangle of SadnessSeptember 23, 2022
Ruben Östlund’s razor-sharp script involves sex, shipwrecks, projectile vomit, and how much a model is allowed to smile based on the price of the apparel he’s wearing.
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro's PinocchioNovember 18, 2022
During the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, a wooden boy brought magically to life struggles to live up to his father’s expectations.
Marcel the Shell with Shoes OnJune 24, 2022
Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family.
Puss in Boots: The Last WishDecember 21, 2022
Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: He has burned through eight of his nine lives, leaving him with only one life left. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
In 2014, the title ‘Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives & 40 Thieves’ came by after announcements were made about the film and the release date of the movie was set for November 2018. However, by January 2015, Puss in Boots 2 was removed from the release schedule due to corporate restructuring and DreamWorks Animation’s new policy that focused on only two movies in one year.
Bob Persichetti, who headed the story in the first movie, signed to direct the sequel in February 2019 and the movie was scheduled for release in December 2022 with a slight change in the title.
The Sea BeastJune 24, 2022
The life of a legendary sea monster hunter is turned upside down when a young girl stows away on his ship.
Turning RedMarch 10, 2022
Thirteen-year-old Mei is experiencing the awkwardness of being a teenager with a twist – when she gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda.
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western FrontOctober 28, 2022
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell get the nomination.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryNovember 23, 2022
World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends.
Rian Johnson could earn gold for this Netflix favorite.
Top Gun: MaverickMay 24, 2022
The presenter may have a hard time rattling off all the folks involved if this movie wins. The screenplay is by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, with story credits for Peter Craig and Justin Marks.
Best Cinematography
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of TruthsOctober 27, 2022
A renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country, unaware that this simple trip will push him to an existential limit.
Empire of LightNovember 12, 2022
A love story set in and around an old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
Best Documentary Feature Film
All That BreathesOctober 21, 2022
Against the darkening backdrop of New Delhi’s apocalyptic air and escalating violence, two brothers devote their lives to protecting one casualty of the turbulent times: the bird known as the black kite.
All the Beauty and the BloodshedNovember 23, 2022
The life of internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin is told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, ground-breaking photography, and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the overdose crisis.
Fire of LoveJuly 6, 2022
A doomed love triangle between intrepid French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, and their beloved volcanoes.
A House Made of SplintersJanuary 23, 2022
A temporary house for abandoned children near the front line in eastern Ukraine is run by a small group of social workers determined to provide comfort and safety. It may be humble and somewhat run-down, but this house is filled with love and offers up to nine months of refuge to kids whose fate will be determined by the system. During this short time, the caretakers try to nurture within them a sense of stability and normalcy.
NavalnyApril 8, 2022
Follows the man who survived an assassination attempt by poisoning with a lethal nerve agent in August 2020. During his months-long recovery, he makes shocking discoveries about the attempt on his life and decides to return home.
Best International Feature Film
Argentina, 1985September 29, 2022
In the 1980s, a team of lawyers takes on the heads of Argentina’s bloody military dictatorship in a battle against odds and a race against time.
CloseNovember 1, 2022
Two thirteen year-olds have always been incredibly close but they drift apart after the intimacy of their relationship is questioned by schoolmates. An emotionally transformative and unforgettable portrait of the intersection of friendship and love, identity and independence, and heartbreak and healing.
EOSeptember 30, 2022
The world is a mysterious place when seen through the eyes of an animal. EO, a grey donkey with melancholic eyes, meets good and bad people on his life’s path, experiences joy and pain, endures the wheel of fortune randomly turn his luck into disaster and his despair into unexpected bliss. But not even for a moment does he lose his innocence.
The Quiet GirlMay 13, 2022
A quiet, neglected girl is sent away from her dysfunctional family to live with relatives for the summer. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one.
Best Original Song
Tell It Like a WomanOctober 7, 2022
Tell It Like A Woman comprises of seven segments that are directed by female directors from different parts of the world and shot in Italy, India, Japan, and the U.S. Each segment is an inspirational and empowering story about women, by women, for everyone.
Diane Warren was nominated for a record 14th time for “Applause.” Though she’s never won in the category, Warren will receive an honorary Oscar this year.
Top Gun: MaverickMay 24, 2022
One of the long-expected nominations in the category, Lady Gaga and BloodPop were nominated for “Hold My Hand.”
Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverNovember 9, 2022
The team of Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson were nominated for “Lift Me Up.” Coogler, the film’s writer and director, contributed both music and lyrics.
RRRJune 1, 2022
A fictional history of two legendary revolutionaries’ journey away from home before they began fighting for their country in the 1920s.
While “Naatu Naatu” — music by M.M. Keeravani and lyrics by Chandrabose — was the only aspect of the incredible Indian film “RRR” nominated, it is still a historic and exciting nomination for the international blockbuster.
Everything Everywhere All at OnceMarch 24, 2022
“This Is a Life” from Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski was nominated from this A24 breakout film.
##Best Original Score
-
BabylonDecember 22, 2022
A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, tracing the rise and fall of multiple characters in an era of unbridled decadence and depravity during Hollywood’s transition from silent films and to sound films in the late 1920s.
Best Sound
The BatmanMarch 2, 2022
In his second year of fighting crime, Batman (Robert Pattinson) uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano).
The cast includes Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon), Colin Farrell (Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot/Penguin), and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth).
The film was directed and written by Matt Reeves.
Best Visual Effects
Best Film Editing
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Production Design
Best Costume Design
Mrs. Harris Goes to ParisJuly 15, 2022
A 1950s London cleaning lady falls in love with an haute couture dress by Christian Dior and decides to gamble everything for the sake of this folly.
Best Live Action Short
None of the live action short films is streaming except “Le Pupille.”
Nominees:
- “An Irish Goodbye”
- “Ivalu”
- “Le Pupille”
- “Night Ride”
- “The Red Suitcase”
Best Animated Short Film
None of the animated short films is streaming except “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”
Nominees:
- “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
- “The Flying Sailor”
- “Ice Merchants”
- “My Year of Dicks”
- “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”
Best Documentary Short Film
The only two documentary short nominees available on streaming are “The Elephant Whisperers” and “The Martha Mitchell Effect” on Netflix.
Nominees:
- “The Elephant Whisperers”
- “Haulout”
- “How Do You Measure a Year?”
- “The Martha Mitchell Effect”
- “Stranger at the Gate”