How to Stream All of the 2023 Razzie-Nominated Movies; ‘Blonde,’ ‘Good Mourning,’ ‘Morbius’ Lead the Way
The 2023 awards season has officially begun. The Golden Globes went off without a major hitch, though grumbling about doings at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association continue. Disney+ is set to stream the nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and the ceremony itself takes place March 12.
But first, the cinematic award that no one wants to win will host its annual ceremony. The 43rd Annual Golden Raspberry, or Razzie Awards take place Saturday, March 11, and will celebrate the very worst in 2022 movies, as determined by Razzie voters.
This year, Netflix’s fictionalized biography of Marilyn Monroe “Blonde” leads the way with eight nominations, including Worst Picture and Worst Director. Machine Gun Kelly’s stoner comedy “Good Mourning” was a close second, tallying seven nominations including Worst Actor.
Check out a full list of Razzie nominated films, and where you can stream them below!
Worst Picture
Blonde
From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, this reimagined fictional portrait of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.
Good Mourning
Movie star London Clash gets his world turned upside down when he must choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing starring role in a major motion picture.
The King’s Daughter
King Louis XIV’s quest for immortality leads him to capture and steal a mermaid’s life force, a move that is further complicated by his illegitimate daughter’s discovery of the creature.
Morbius
Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.
The introduction of Marvel’s vampire character opens the door for a potential crossover with the upcoming “Blade” series starring Mahershala Ali.
The film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson.
Worst Actor
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), “Good Mourning”
Pete Davidson (Voice Only), “Marmaduke”
Marmaduke
Great Dane Marmaduke epitomizes the overgrown lapdog, with an irascible streak and a penchant for mischief that is tempered with a deep sense of love and responsibility for his human family, the Winslows. The new animation is set in the world of elite dog shows, rife divas, rivalries and slapstick comedy.
Tom Hanks (As Gepetto), Disney’s Pinocchio
Jared Leto, “Morbius”
Sylvester Stallone, “Samaritan”
Samaritan
Thirteen year old Sam Cleary suspects that his mysteriously reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith is actually the legendary vigilante Samaritan, who was reported dead 20 years ago. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.
Worst Actress
Ryan Kiera Armstrong, “Firestarter”
Firestarter
A girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) fights to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her.
The film also stars Zac Efron, Sydney Lemmon, and Kurtwood Smith. It is based on Stephen King’s 1980 novel and the 1984 original movie with Drew Barrymore and George C. Scott.
Bryce Dallas Howard, “Jurassic World: Dominion”
Jurassic World Dominion
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, Biosyn operatives attempt to track down Maisie Lockwood, while Dr Ellie Sattler investigates a genetically engineered swarm of giant insects.
Diane Keaton, “Mack & Rita”
Mack & Rita
A 30-year-old spends a wild weekend in Palm Springs and wakes up to find she has magically transformed into her 70-year-old self.
Kaya Scodelario, “The King’s Daughter”
Alicia Silverstone, “The Requin”
The Requin
A couple on a romantic getaway find themselves stranded at sea when a tropical storm sweeps away their villa. In order to survive, they are forced to fight the elements, while sharks circle below.
Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel
365 Days: This Day
Laura and Massimo are back and hotter than ever. But the reunited couple’s new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost.
The Next 365 Days
Laura and Massimo’s relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues while a tenacious Nacho works to push them apart.
Worst Supporting Actress
Adria Arjona, “Morbius”
Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), “Pinocchio”
Penelope Cruz, “The 355”
The 355
A group of top female agents from American, British, Chinese, Colombian, and German government agencies are drawn together to try and stop an organization from acquiring a deadly weapon to send the world into chaos.
Bingbing Fan, “The 355” and “The King’s Daughter”
Mira Sorvino, “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend”
Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Follow the launch of Lamborghini’s career as a manufacturer of tractors, a creator of military vehicles during World War II, and the designer of Lamborghini cars, which he launched in 1963 as the high-end sports car company Automobili Lamborghini.
Worst Supporting Actor
Pete Davidson (Cameo Role), “Good Mourning”
Tom Hanks, “Elvis”
Elvis
The life story of Elvis Presley as seen through the complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
The film stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Parker. Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge!”, “Romeo + Juliet”) directs.
Xavier Samuel, “Blonde”
Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”
Evan Williams, “Blonde”
Worst Screen Couple
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, “Blonde”
Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), “Elvis”
Andrew Dominik and His Issues with Women, “Blonde”
The Two “365 Days” Sequels (both Released in 2022)
Worst Director
Judd Apatow, “The Bubble”
The Bubble
Sneaking out. Hooking up. Melting down. The cast and crew of a blockbuster action franchise attempt to shoot a sequel while quarantining at a posh hotel.