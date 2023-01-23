How to Stream All of the 2023 Razzie-Nominated Movies; ‘Blonde,’ ‘Good Mourning,’ ‘Morbius’ Lead the Way

The 2023 awards season has officially begun. The Golden Globes went off without a major hitch, though grumbling about doings at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association continue. Disney+ is set to stream the nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and the ceremony itself takes place March 12.

But first, the cinematic award that no one wants to win will host its annual ceremony. The 43rd Annual Golden Raspberry, or Razzie Awards take place Saturday, March 11, and will celebrate the very worst in 2022 movies, as determined by Razzie voters.

This year, Netflix’s fictionalized biography of Marilyn Monroe “Blonde” leads the way with eight nominations, including Worst Picture and Worst Director. Machine Gun Kelly’s stoner comedy “Good Mourning” was a close second, tallying seven nominations including Worst Actor.

Check out a full list of Razzie nominated films, and where you can stream them below!

Blonde September 16, 2022 From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, this reimagined fictional portrait of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.

Good Mourning May 20, 2022 Movie star London Clash gets his world turned upside down when he must choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing starring role in a major motion picture.

Pinocchio September 7, 2022 A wooden puppet embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

The King’s Daughter January 21, 2022 King Louis XIV’s quest for immortality leads him to capture and steal a mermaid’s life force, a move that is further complicated by his illegitimate daughter’s discovery of the creature.

Morbius March 30, 2022 Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease. The introduction of Marvel’s vampire character opens the door for a potential crossover with the upcoming “Blade” series starring Mahershala Ali. The film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson.

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), “Good Mourning”

Pete Davidson (Voice Only), “Marmaduke”

Marmaduke April 28, 2022 Great Dane Marmaduke epitomizes the overgrown lapdog, with an irascible streak and a penchant for mischief that is tempered with a deep sense of love and responsibility for his human family, the Winslows. The new animation is set in the world of elite dog shows, rife divas, rivalries and slapstick comedy.

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto), Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto, “Morbius”

Sylvester Stallone, “Samaritan”

Samaritan August 25, 2022 Thirteen year old Sam Cleary suspects that his mysteriously reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith is actually the legendary vigilante Samaritan, who was reported dead 20 years ago. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, “Firestarter”

Firestarter May 12, 2022 A girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) fights to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her. The film also stars Zac Efron, Sydney Lemmon, and Kurtwood Smith. It is based on Stephen King’s 1980 novel and the 1984 original movie with Drew Barrymore and George C. Scott.

Bryce Dallas Howard, “Jurassic World: Dominion”

Jurassic World Dominion June 1, 2022 Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, Biosyn operatives attempt to track down Maisie Lockwood, while Dr Ellie Sattler investigates a genetically engineered swarm of giant insects.

Diane Keaton, “Mack & Rita”

Mack & Rita August 12, 2022 A 30-year-old spends a wild weekend in Palm Springs and wakes up to find she has magically transformed into her 70-year-old self.

Kaya Scodelario, “The King’s Daughter”

Alicia Silverstone, “The Requin”

The Requin January 28, 2022 A couple on a romantic getaway find themselves stranded at sea when a tropical storm sweeps away their villa. In order to survive, they are forced to fight the elements, while sharks circle below.

Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel

365 Days: This Day April 27, 2022 Laura and Massimo are back and hotter than ever. But the reunited couple’s new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost.

The Next 365 Days August 19, 2022 Laura and Massimo’s relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues while a tenacious Nacho works to push them apart.

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona, “Morbius”

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), “Pinocchio”

Penelope Cruz, “The 355”

The 355 January 5, 2022 A group of top female agents from American, British, Chinese, Colombian, and German government agencies are drawn together to try and stop an organization from acquiring a deadly weapon to send the world into chaos.

Bingbing Fan, “The 355” and “The King’s Daughter”

Mira Sorvino, “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend”

Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend November 18, 2022 Follow the launch of Lamborghini’s career as a manufacturer of tractors, a creator of military vehicles during World War II, and the designer of Lamborghini cars, which he launched in 1963 as the high-end sports car company Automobili Lamborghini.

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role), “Good Mourning”

Tom Hanks, “Elvis”

Elvis June 22, 2022 The life story of Elvis Presley as seen through the complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Parker. Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge!”, “Romeo + Juliet”) directs.

Xavier Samuel, “Blonde”

Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”

Evan Williams, “Blonde”

Worst Screen Couple

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, “Blonde”

Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), “Elvis”

Andrew Dominik and His Issues with Women, “Blonde”

The Two “365 Days” Sequels (both Released in 2022)

Worst Director

Judd Apatow, “The Bubble”

The Bubble March 25, 2022 Sneaking out. Hooking up. Melting down. The cast and crew of a blockbuster action franchise attempt to shoot a sequel while quarantining at a posh hotel.

Colson Baker (AKA Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”

Andrew Dominik, “Blonde”

Daniel Espinosa, “Morbius”

Robert Zemeckis, “Pinocchio”

Worst Screenplay

“Blonde,” Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates

“Pinocchio,” Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz (Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)

“Good Mourning,” “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun

“Jurassic World: Dominion,” Screenplay by Emily Carmichael and Colin Treverrow, Story by Treverrow and Derek Connolly

“Morbius,” Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless