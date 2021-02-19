How to Stream All the 2021 Golden Globes Nominees

In a year unlike any other, the traditional awards season has been thrown for a loop. But in true Hollywood fashion, the show must go on. The 2021 Golden Globes are headed our way Sunday. Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning to host, but they’ll be doing so from opposite sides of the country. That’s socially distancing at its finest.

Netflix has a strong showing with the two most-nominated films: “Mank” (six nominations) and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (five nominations). Netflix is also home to the most-nominated TV programs: “The Crown” (six), “Schitt’s Creek” (five), and “Ozark” (four).

If you’d like to see this year’s nominees, The Streamable has created this list of where you can see the great films and shows up for the awards.

How to Stream the 2021 Golden Globe Nominated Movies

Best Picture Drama

Mank November 13, 2020 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane.

Nomadland December 26, 2020 A woman in her sixties embarks on a journey through the Western United States after losing everything in the Great Recession, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Promising Young Woman December 13, 2020 A young woman haunted by a tragedy in her past takes revenge on the predatory men unlucky enough to cross her path.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 September 25, 2020 What was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned into a violent clash with the police. What followed was one of the most notorious trials in history.

The Father December 23, 2020 A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm October 23, 2020 14 years after making a film about his journey across the USA, Borat risks life and limb when he returns to the United States with his young daughter, and reveals more about the culture, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the political elections.

Hamilton July 3, 2020 Presenting the tale of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, this filmed version of the original Broadway smash hit is the story of America then, told by America now.

Music January 14, 2021 Zu, a free spirit estranged from her family, who suddenly finds herself the sole guardian of her half-sister, Music a teenager on the autism spectrum whose whole world order had been beautifully crafted by her late grandmother. The film soon challenges whether it is Zu or Music who has a better view of the world, and that love, trust, and being able to be there for each other is everything.

Palm Springs July 10, 2020 When carefree Nyles and reluctant maid of honor Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

The Prom December 2, 2020 After the PTA of a conservative high school in Indiana bans same-sex couples from attending the annual prom, a gang of flamboyant Broadway stars try to boost their image by showing up to support two lesbian students.

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama

Sound of Metal November 20, 2020 Metal drummer Ruben begins to lose his hearing. When a doctor tells him his condition will worsen, he thinks his career and life is over. His girlfriend Lou checks the former addict into a rehab for the deaf hoping it will prevent a relapse and help him adapt to his new life. After being welcomed and accepted just as he is, Ruben must choose between his new normal and the life he once knew. Riz Ahmed is nominated as Ruben Stone.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom November 25, 2020 Chadwick Boseman is nominated as Levee Green.

The Father December 23, 2020 Anthony Hopkins is nominated as Anthony in this Best Drama nominee..

Mank November 13, 2020 Gary Oldman is nominated as Herman J. Mankiewicz in this Best Drama nominee.

The Mauritanian February 17, 2021 A detainee at the U.S military’s Guantanamo Bay detention center is held without charges for over a decade and seeks help from a defense attorney for his release. Tahar Rahim is nominated as Mohamedou Ould Salahi.

Best Actress – Musical/Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm October 23, 2020 Maria Bakalova is nominated as Tutar Sagdiyev in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

Music January 14, 2021 Kate Hudson is nominated as Kazu “Zu” Gamble in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

French Exit February 12, 2021 A socialite is decamping from Manhattan to Paris to live out her days after her dead husband’s fortune runs out. She cashes out whatever is left and goes with her son and her cat, who happens to be the embodiment of her long-dead partner. Michelle Pfeiffer is nominated as Frances Price.

I Care a Lot February 19, 2021 A court-appointed legal guardian defrauds her older clients and traps them under her care. But her latest mark comes with some unexpected baggage. Rosamund Pike is nominated as Marla Grayson.

Emma. February 13, 2020 In 1800s England, a well-meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends. Anya Taylor-Joy is nominated as Emma Woodhouse.

Best Actor – Musical/Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm October 23, 2020 Sacha Baron Cohen is nominated as Borat Sagdiyev in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

The Prom December 2, 2020 James Corden is nominated as Barry Glickman in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

Hamilton July 3, 2020 Lin-Manuel Miranda is nominated as Alexander Hamilton in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

The Personal History of David Copperfield November 7, 2019 A fresh and distinctive take on Charles Dickens’ semi-autobiographical masterpiece, The Personal History of David Copperfield, set in the 1840s, chronicles the life of its iconic title character as he navigates a chaotic world to find his elusive place within it. From his unhappy childhood to the discovery of his gift as a storyteller and writer, David’s journey is by turns hilarious and tragic, but always full of life, colour and humanity. Dev Patel is nominated as David Copperfield

Palm Springs July 10, 2020 Andy Samberg is nominated as Nyles in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Hillbilly Elegy November 11, 2020 An urgent phone call pulls a Yale Law student back to his Ohio hometown, where he reflects on three generations of family history and his own future. Glenn Close is nominated as Bonnie “Mamaw” Vance.

The Father December 23, 2020 Olivia Colman is nominated as Anne in this Best Drama nominee.

The Mauritanian February 17, 2021 Jodie Foster is nominated as Nancy Hollander.

Mank November 13, 2020 Amanda Seyfried is nominated as Marion Davies in this Best Drama nominee.

News of the World December 25, 2020 A Texan traveling across the wild West bringing the news of the world to local townspeople, agrees to help rescue a young girl who was kidnapped. Helena Zengel is nominated as Johanna Leonberger.

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

The Trial of the Chicago 7 September 25, 2020 Sacha Baron Cohen is nominated as Abbie Hoffman in this Best Drama nominee.

Judas and the Black Messiah February 12, 2021 Bill O’Neal infiltrates the Black Panthers per FBI Agent Mitchell and J. Edgar Hoover. As Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton ascends, falling for a fellow revolutionary en route, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul. Daniel Kaluuya is nominated as Fred Hampton.

The Little Things January 28, 2021 Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon joins forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter to search for a serial killer who’s terrorizing Los Angeles. As they track the culprit, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case. Jared Leto is nominated as Albert Sparma.

On the Rocks October 2, 2020 Faced with sudden doubts about her marriage, a young New York mother teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. Bill Murray is nominated as Felix Keane.

One Night in Miami… December 25, 2020 In the aftermath of Cassius Clay’s defeat of Sonny Liston in 1964, the boxer meets with Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown to change the course of history in the segregated South. Leslie Odom Jr. is nominated as Sam Cooke.

Best Director

Best Screenplay

Best Animated Feature Film

The Croods: A New Age November 25, 2020 Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans — a family that’s a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together.

Onward February 29, 2020 In a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

Over the Moon October 16, 2020 In this animated musical, a girl builds a rocket ship and blasts off, hoping to meet a mythical moon goddess.

Soul December 25, 2020 Joe Gardner is a middle school teacher with a love for jazz music. After a successful gig at the Half Note Club, he suddenly gets into an accident that separates his soul from his body and is transported to the You Seminar, a center in which souls develop and gain passions before being transported to a newborn child. Joe must enlist help from the other souls-in-training, like 22, a soul who has spent eons in the You Seminar, in order to get back to Earth.

Wolfwalkers October 26, 2020 In a time of superstition and magic, when wolves are seen as demonic and nature an evil to be tamed, a young apprentice hunter comes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack. But when she saves a wild native girl, their friendship leads her to discover the world of the Wolfwalkers and transform her into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

How to Stream the 2021 Golden Globe Nominated TV Shows

Best Drama Series

The Crown November 4, 2016 The gripping, decades-spanning inside story of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Prime Ministers who shaped Britain’s post-war destiny. The Crown tells the inside story of two of the most famous addresses in the world – Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street – and the intrigues, love lives and machinations behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. Two houses, two courts, one Crown.

Lovecraft Country August 16, 2020 The anthology horror series follows 25-year-old Atticus Freeman, who joins up with his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America to find his missing father. They must survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the malevolent spirits that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

The Mandalorian November 12, 2019 After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy. A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as a bounty hunter.

Ozark July 21, 2017 A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.

Ratched September 18, 2020 An origins story, beginning in 1947, which follows Ratched’s journey and evolution from nurse to full-fledged monster tracking her murderous progression through the mental health care system.

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Ozark July 21, 2017 Jason Bateman is nominated as Martin “Marty” Byrde in this Best Drama nominee.

The Crown November 4, 2016 Josh O’Connor is nominated as Prince Charles in this Best Drama nominee.

Better Call Saul February 8, 2015 Six years before Saul Goodman meets Walter White. We meet him when the man who will become Saul Goodman is known as Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer searching for his destiny, and, more immediately, hustling to make ends meet. Working alongside, and, often, against Jimmy, is “fixer” Mike Ehrmantraut. The series tracks Jimmy’s transformation into Saul Goodman, the man who puts “criminal” in “criminal lawyer”. Bob Odenkirk is nominated as Saul Goodman

Hunters February 21, 2020 A diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City discover that hundreds of high ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans. Al Pacino is nominated as Meyer Offerman

Perry Mason June 21, 2020 Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series focuses on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason. Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage. L.A. is booming while the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression — but a kidnapping gone very wrong leads to Mason exposing a fractured city as he uncovers the truth of the crime. Matthew Rhys is nominated as Perry Mason

Best Actress in a Drama Series

The Crown November 4, 2016 This Best Drama-nominated series features two Best Actress nominations: Olivia Colman is nominated as Queen Elizabeth II and Emma Corrin is nominated as Diana, Princess of Wales.

Ozark July 21, 2017 Laura Linney is nominated as Wendy Byrde in this Best Drama nominee.

Ratched September 18, 2020 Sarah Paulson is nominated as Nurse Ratched in this Best Drama nominee.

Killing Eve April 8, 2018 A security consultant hunts for a ruthless assassin. Equally obsessed with each other, they go head to head in an epic game of cat-and-mouse. Jodie Comer is nominated as Villanelle.

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Emily in Paris October 2, 2020 When ambitious Chicago marketing exec Emily unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris, she embraces a new life as she juggles work, friends and romance.

The Flight Attendant November 26, 2020 Flight attendant Cassandra Bowden wakes in her hotel room hungover from the night before in Dubai with a dead body lying next to her. Afraid to call the police, she continues her morning as if nothing happened. In New York, she is met by FBI agents who question her about her recent layover in Dubai. Still unable to piece the night together, she begins to wonder if she could be the killer.

The Great May 15, 2020 A genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th century Russia following the rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great and her explosive relationship with husband Peter, the emperor of Russia.

Schitt’s Creek January 13, 2015 Formerly filthy rich video store magnate Johnny Rose, his soap star wife Moira, and their two kids, über-hipster son David and socialite daughter Alexis, suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt’s Creek, a small depressing town they once bought as a joke.

Ted Lasso August 14, 2020 Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series

Black Monday January 20, 2019 Taking viewers back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history – this is the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party and the glass ceiling. Don Cheadle is nominated as Maurice Monroe.

The Great May 15, 2020 Nicholas Hoult is nominated as Peter III of Russia in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

Schitt’s Creek January 13, 2015 Eugene Levy is nominated as Johnny Rose in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

Ted Lasso August 14, 2020 Jason Sudeikis is nominated as Ted Lasso in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

Ramy April 19, 2019 Ramy, the son of Egyptian immigrants, is on a spiritually conflicting journey in his New Jersey neighborhood, pulled between his Muslim community that thinks life is a constant test, his millennial friends who think life is full of endless possibilities, and a God who’s always watching. Ramy Youssef is nominated as Ramy Hassan.

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist January 7, 2020 After an unusual event, Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her through popular songs. Jane Levy is nominated as Zoey Clarke

Emily in Paris October 2, 2020 Lily Collins is nominated as Emily Cooper in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

The Flight Attendant November 26, 2020 Kaley Cuoco is nominated as Cassie Bowden in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

The Great May 15, 2020 Elle Fanning is nominated as Catherine the Great in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

Schitt’s Creek January 13, 2015 Catherine O’Hara is nominated as Moira Rose in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

Best Miniseries or TV Film

Normal People April 26, 2020 Marianne and Connell weave in and out of each other’s lives in this exploration of sex, power and the desire to love and be loved. Adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel.

The Queen’s Gambit October 23, 2020 In a Kentucky orphanage in the 1950s, a young girl discovers an astonishing talent for chess while struggling with addiction.

Small Axe November 15, 2020 An anthology series of five stories looking at the lives of a group of friends and their families in London’s West Indian community from the late 1960s to the early 80s.

The Undoing October 25, 2020 Grace and Jonathan Fraser are living the only lives they ever wanted. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.

Unorthodox March 26, 2020 A Hasidic Jewish woman in Brooklyn flees to Berlin from an arranged marriage and is taken in by a group of musicians — until her past comes calling.

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Film

Your Honor December 6, 2020 New Orleans judge Michael Desiato is forced to confront his own deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run that embroils an organized crime family. Bryan Cranston is nominated as Michael Desiato

The Comey Rule September 27, 2020 An immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation. This two-part biopic tells the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course. Jeff Daniels is nominated as James Comey.

The Undoing October 25, 2020 Hugh Grant is nominated as Jonathan Fraser in this Best Miniseries/TV Film nominee.

The Good Lord Bird October 4, 2020 Enslaved teenager Henry Shackleford, aka Little Onion, becomes a member in abolitionist John Brown’s motley family during the Bleeding Kansas era before the Civil War. Ethan Hawke is nominated as John Brown.

I Know This Much Is True May 9, 2020 The parallel lives of identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th century America. Mark Ruffalo is nominated as Dominick and Thomas Birdsey.

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Film

Mrs. America April 15, 2020 The true story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, aka “the sweetheart of the silent majority.” Cate Blanchett is nominated as Phyllis Schlafly.

Normal People April 26, 2020 Daisy Edgar-Jones is nominated as Marianne Sheridan in this Best Miniseries/TV Film nominee.

Unorthodox March 26, 2020 Shira Haas is nominated as Esther “Esty” Shapiro in this Best Miniseries/TV Film nominee.

The Undoing October 25, 2020 Nicole Kidman is nominated as Grace Fraser in this Best Miniseries/TV Film nominee.

The Queen’s Gambit October 23, 2020 Anya Taylor-Joy is nominated as Elizabeth “Beth” Harmon in this Best Miniseries/TV Film nominee.

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Film

Hollywood May 1, 2020 A group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood try to make it big — no matter the cost. Jim Parsons is nominated as Henry Willson.

Small Axe November 15, 2020 John Boyega is nominated as Leroy Logan in this Best Miniseries/TV Film nominee.

The Comey Rule September 27, 2020 Brendan Gleeson is nominated as President Donald Trump.

Schitt’s Creek January 13, 2015 Dan Levy is nominated as David Rose in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

The Undoing October 25, 2020 Donald Sutherland is nominated as Franklin Reinhardt in this Best Miniseries/TV Film nominee.

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or TV Film