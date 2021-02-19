 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NBC Netflix HBO Max Amazon Prime Video Hulu Apple TV+ Disney+

How to Stream All the 2021 Golden Globes Nominees

Ben Bowman

In a year unlike any other, the traditional awards season has been thrown for a loop. But in true Hollywood fashion, the show must go on. The 2021 Golden Globes are headed our way Sunday. Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning to host, but they’ll be doing so from opposite sides of the country. That’s socially distancing at its finest.

Netflix has a strong showing with the two most-nominated films: “Mank” (six nominations) and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (five nominations). Netflix is also home to the most-nominated TV programs: “The Crown” (six), “Schitt’s Creek” (five), and “Ozark” (four).

If you’d like to see this year’s nominees, The Streamable has created this list of where you can see the great films and shows up for the awards.

How to Stream the 2021 Golden Globe Nominated Movies

Best Picture Drama

  • Mank

    November 13, 2020

    1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane.

  • Nomadland

    December 26, 2020

    A woman in her sixties embarks on a journey through the Western United States after losing everything in the Great Recession, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

  • Promising Young Woman

    December 13, 2020

    A young woman haunted by a tragedy in her past takes revenge on the predatory men unlucky enough to cross her path.

  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

    September 25, 2020

    What was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned into a violent clash with the police. What followed was one of the most notorious trials in history.

  • The Father

    December 23, 2020

    A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

    October 23, 2020

    14 years after making a film about his journey across the USA, Borat risks life and limb when he returns to the United States with his young daughter, and reveals more about the culture, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the political elections.

  • Hamilton

    July 3, 2020

    Presenting the tale of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, this filmed version of the original Broadway smash hit is the story of America then, told by America now.

  • Music

    January 14, 2021

    Zu, a free spirit estranged from her family, who suddenly finds herself the sole guardian of her half-sister, Music a teenager on the autism spectrum whose whole world order had been beautifully crafted by her late grandmother. The film soon challenges whether it is Zu or Music who has a better view of the world, and that love, trust, and being able to be there for each other is everything.

  • Palm Springs

    July 10, 2020

    When carefree Nyles and reluctant maid of honor Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

  • The Prom

    December 2, 2020

    After the PTA of a conservative high school in Indiana bans same-sex couples from attending the annual prom, a gang of flamboyant Broadway stars try to boost their image by showing up to support two lesbian students.

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama

  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

    November 25, 2020

    Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson’s play.

    Viola Davis is nominated as Ma Rainey.

  • The United States vs. Billie Holiday

    February 26, 2021

    The Federal Bureau of Narcotics launches an undercover sting operation against jazz singer Billie Holiday.

    Andra Day is nominated as Billie Holiday.

  • Pieces of a Woman

    December 30, 2020

    When a young mother’s home birth ends in unfathomable tragedy, she begins a year-long odyssey of mourning that fractures relationships with loved ones in this deeply personal story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss.

    Vanessa Kirby is nominated as Martha Weiss.

  • Nomadland

    December 26, 2020

    Frances McDormand is nominated as Fern in this Best Drama nominee.

  • Promising Young Woman

    December 13, 2020

    Carey Mulligan is nominated as Cassandra “Cassie” Thomas in this Best Drama nominee.

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama

  • Sound of Metal

    November 20, 2020

    Metal drummer Ruben begins to lose his hearing. When a doctor tells him his condition will worsen, he thinks his career and life is over. His girlfriend Lou checks the former addict into a rehab for the deaf hoping it will prevent a relapse and help him adapt to his new life. After being welcomed and accepted just as he is, Ruben must choose between his new normal and the life he once knew.

    Riz Ahmed is nominated as Ruben Stone.

  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

    November 25, 2020

    Chadwick Boseman is nominated as Levee Green.

  • The Father

    December 23, 2020

    Anthony Hopkins is nominated as Anthony in this Best Drama nominee..

  • Mank

    November 13, 2020

    Gary Oldman is nominated as Herman J. Mankiewicz in this Best Drama nominee.

  • The Mauritanian

    February 17, 2021

    A detainee at the U.S military’s Guantanamo Bay detention center is held without charges for over a decade and seeks help from a defense attorney for his release.

    Tahar Rahim is nominated as Mohamedou Ould Salahi.

Best Actress – Musical/Comedy

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

    October 23, 2020

    Maria Bakalova is nominated as Tutar Sagdiyev in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

  • Music

    January 14, 2021

    Kate Hudson is nominated as Kazu “Zu” Gamble in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

  • French Exit

    February 12, 2021

    A socialite is decamping from Manhattan to Paris to live out her days after her dead husband’s fortune runs out. She cashes out whatever is left and goes with her son and her cat, who happens to be the embodiment of her long-dead partner.

    Michelle Pfeiffer is nominated as Frances Price.

  • I Care a Lot

    February 19, 2021

    A court-appointed legal guardian defrauds her older clients and traps them under her care. But her latest mark comes with some unexpected baggage.

    Rosamund Pike is nominated as Marla Grayson.

  • Emma.

    February 13, 2020

    In 1800s England, a well-meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends.

    Anya Taylor-Joy is nominated as Emma Woodhouse.

Best Actor – Musical/Comedy

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

    October 23, 2020

    Sacha Baron Cohen is nominated as Borat Sagdiyev in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

  • The Prom

    December 2, 2020

    James Corden is nominated as Barry Glickman in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

  • Hamilton

    July 3, 2020

    Lin-Manuel Miranda is nominated as Alexander Hamilton in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

  • The Personal History of David Copperfield

    November 7, 2019

    A fresh and distinctive take on Charles Dickens’ semi-autobiographical masterpiece, The Personal History of David Copperfield, set in the 1840s, chronicles the life of its iconic title character as he navigates a chaotic world to find his elusive place within it. From his unhappy childhood to the discovery of his gift as a storyteller and writer, David’s journey is by turns hilarious and tragic, but always full of life, colour and humanity.

    Dev Patel is nominated as David Copperfield

  • Palm Springs

    July 10, 2020

    Andy Samberg is nominated as Nyles in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

  • Hillbilly Elegy

    November 11, 2020

    An urgent phone call pulls a Yale Law student back to his Ohio hometown, where he reflects on three generations of family history and his own future.

    Glenn Close is nominated as Bonnie “Mamaw” Vance.

  • The Father

    December 23, 2020

    Olivia Colman is nominated as Anne in this Best Drama nominee.

  • The Mauritanian

    February 17, 2021

    Jodie Foster is nominated as Nancy Hollander.

  • Mank

    November 13, 2020

    Amanda Seyfried is nominated as Marion Davies in this Best Drama nominee.

  • News of the World

    December 25, 2020

    A Texan traveling across the wild West bringing the news of the world to local townspeople, agrees to help rescue a young girl who was kidnapped.

    Helena Zengel is nominated as Johanna Leonberger.

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

    September 25, 2020

    Sacha Baron Cohen is nominated as Abbie Hoffman in this Best Drama nominee.

  • Judas and the Black Messiah

    February 12, 2021

    Bill O’Neal infiltrates the Black Panthers per FBI Agent Mitchell and J. Edgar Hoover. As Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton ascends, falling for a fellow revolutionary en route, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul.

    Daniel Kaluuya is nominated as Fred Hampton.

  • The Little Things

    January 28, 2021

    Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon joins forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter to search for a serial killer who’s terrorizing Los Angeles. As they track the culprit, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.

    Jared Leto is nominated as Albert Sparma.

  • On the Rocks

    October 2, 2020

    Faced with sudden doubts about her marriage, a young New York mother teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband.

    Bill Murray is nominated as Felix Keane.

  • One Night in Miami…

    December 25, 2020

    In the aftermath of Cassius Clay’s defeat of Sonny Liston in 1964, the boxer meets with Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown to change the course of history in the segregated South.

    Leslie Odom Jr. is nominated as Sam Cooke.

Best Director

  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

    September 25, 2020

    Aaron Sorkin is nominated for directing this Best Drama nominee.

  • One Night in Miami…

    December 25, 2020

    Regina King is best known for her acting, but she was the force behind this film.

  • Promising Young Woman

    December 13, 2020

    Emerald Fennell is nominated for directing this Best Drama nominee.

  • Mank

    November 13, 2020

    David Fincher is nominated for directing this Best Drama nominee.

  • Nomadland

    December 26, 2020

    Chloé Zhao is nominated for directing this Best Drama nominee.

Best Screenplay

  • Promising Young Woman

    December 13, 2020

    Emerald Fennell is nominated for screenplay for this Best Drama nominee.

  • Mank

    November 13, 2020

    Jack Fincher is nominated for screenplay for this Best Drama nominee.

  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

    September 25, 2020

    Aaron Sorkin is nominated for screenplay for this Best Drama nominee.

  • The Father

    December 23, 2020

    Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton are nominated for screenplay for this Best Drama nominee.

  • Nomadland

    December 26, 2020

    Chloé Zhao is nominated for screenplay for this Best Drama nominee.

Best Animated Feature Film

  • The Croods: A New Age

    November 25, 2020

    Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans — a family that’s a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together.

  • Onward

    February 29, 2020

    In a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

  • Over the Moon

    October 16, 2020

    In this animated musical, a girl builds a rocket ship and blasts off, hoping to meet a mythical moon goddess.

  • Soul

    December 25, 2020

    Joe Gardner is a middle school teacher with a love for jazz music. After a successful gig at the Half Note Club, he suddenly gets into an accident that separates his soul from his body and is transported to the You Seminar, a center in which souls develop and gain passions before being transported to a newborn child. Joe must enlist help from the other souls-in-training, like 22, a soul who has spent eons in the You Seminar, in order to get back to Earth.

  • Wolfwalkers

    October 26, 2020

    In a time of superstition and magic, when wolves are seen as demonic and nature an evil to be tamed, a young apprentice hunter comes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack. But when she saves a wild native girl, their friendship leads her to discover the world of the Wolfwalkers and transform her into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

How to Stream the 2021 Golden Globe Nominated TV Shows

Best Drama Series

  • The Crown

    November 4, 2016

    The gripping, decades-spanning inside story of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Prime Ministers who shaped Britain’s post-war destiny.

    The Crown tells the inside story of two of the most famous addresses in the world – Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street – and the intrigues, love lives and machinations behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. Two houses, two courts, one Crown.

  • Lovecraft Country

    August 16, 2020

    The anthology horror series follows 25-year-old Atticus Freeman, who joins up with his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America to find his missing father. They must survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the malevolent spirits that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

  • The Mandalorian

    November 12, 2019

    After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy. A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as a bounty hunter.

  • Ozark

    July 21, 2017

    A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.

  • Ratched

    September 18, 2020

    An origins story, beginning in 1947, which follows Ratched’s journey and evolution from nurse to full-fledged monster tracking her murderous progression through the mental health care system.

Best Actor in a Drama Series

  • Ozark

    July 21, 2017

    Jason Bateman is nominated as Martin “Marty” Byrde in this Best Drama nominee.

  • The Crown

    November 4, 2016

    Josh O’Connor is nominated as Prince Charles in this Best Drama nominee.

  • Better Call Saul

    February 8, 2015

    Six years before Saul Goodman meets Walter White. We meet him when the man who will become Saul Goodman is known as Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer searching for his destiny, and, more immediately, hustling to make ends meet. Working alongside, and, often, against Jimmy, is “fixer” Mike Ehrmantraut. The series tracks Jimmy’s transformation into Saul Goodman, the man who puts “criminal” in “criminal lawyer”.

    Bob Odenkirk is nominated as Saul Goodman

  • Hunters

    February 21, 2020

    A diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City discover that hundreds of high ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

    Al Pacino is nominated as Meyer Offerman

  • Perry Mason

    June 21, 2020

    Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series focuses on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason. Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage. L.A. is booming while the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression — but a kidnapping gone very wrong leads to Mason exposing a fractured city as he uncovers the truth of the crime.

    Matthew Rhys is nominated as Perry Mason

Best Actress in a Drama Series

  • The Crown

    November 4, 2016

    This Best Drama-nominated series features two Best Actress nominations: Olivia Colman is nominated as Queen Elizabeth II and Emma Corrin is nominated as Diana, Princess of Wales.

  • Ozark

    July 21, 2017

    Laura Linney is nominated as Wendy Byrde in this Best Drama nominee.

  • Ratched

    September 18, 2020

    Sarah Paulson is nominated as Nurse Ratched in this Best Drama nominee.

  • Killing Eve

    April 8, 2018

    A security consultant hunts for a ruthless assassin. Equally obsessed with each other, they go head to head in an epic game of cat-and-mouse.

    Jodie Comer is nominated as Villanelle.

Best Musical or Comedy Series

  • Emily in Paris

    October 2, 2020

    When ambitious Chicago marketing exec Emily unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris, she embraces a new life as she juggles work, friends and romance.

  • The Flight Attendant

    November 26, 2020

    Flight attendant Cassandra Bowden wakes in her hotel room hungover from the night before in Dubai with a dead body lying next to her. Afraid to call the police, she continues her morning as if nothing happened. In New York, she is met by FBI agents who question her about her recent layover in Dubai. Still unable to piece the night together, she begins to wonder if she could be the killer.

  • The Great

    May 15, 2020

    A genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th century Russia following the rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great and her explosive relationship with husband Peter, the emperor of Russia.

  • Schitt’s Creek

    January 13, 2015

    Formerly filthy rich video store magnate Johnny Rose, his soap star wife Moira, and their two kids, über-hipster son David and socialite daughter Alexis, suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt’s Creek, a small depressing town they once bought as a joke.

  • Ted Lasso

    August 14, 2020

    Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series

  • Black Monday

    January 20, 2019

    Taking viewers back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history – this is the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party and the glass ceiling.

    Don Cheadle is nominated as Maurice Monroe.

  • The Great

    May 15, 2020

    Nicholas Hoult is nominated as Peter III of Russia in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

  • Schitt’s Creek

    January 13, 2015

    Eugene Levy is nominated as Johnny Rose in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

  • Ted Lasso

    August 14, 2020

    Jason Sudeikis is nominated as Ted Lasso in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

  • Ramy

    April 19, 2019

    Ramy, the son of Egyptian immigrants, is on a spiritually conflicting journey in his New Jersey neighborhood, pulled between his Muslim community that thinks life is a constant test, his millennial friends who think life is full of endless possibilities, and a God who’s always watching.

    Ramy Youssef is nominated as Ramy Hassan.

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series

  • Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

    January 7, 2020

    After an unusual event, Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her through popular songs.

    Jane Levy is nominated as Zoey Clarke

  • Emily in Paris

    October 2, 2020

    Lily Collins is nominated as Emily Cooper in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

  • The Flight Attendant

    November 26, 2020

    Kaley Cuoco is nominated as Cassie Bowden in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

  • The Great

    May 15, 2020

    Elle Fanning is nominated as Catherine the Great in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

  • Schitt’s Creek

    January 13, 2015

    Catherine O’Hara is nominated as Moira Rose in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

Best Miniseries or TV Film

  • Normal People

    April 26, 2020

    Marianne and Connell weave in and out of each other’s lives in this exploration of sex, power and the desire to love and be loved. Adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel.

  • The Queen’s Gambit

    October 23, 2020

    In a Kentucky orphanage in the 1950s, a young girl discovers an astonishing talent for chess while struggling with addiction.

  • Small Axe

    November 15, 2020

    An anthology series of five stories looking at the lives of a group of friends and their families in London’s West Indian community from the late 1960s to the early 80s.

  • The Undoing

    October 25, 2020

    Grace and Jonathan Fraser are living the only lives they ever wanted. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.

  • Unorthodox

    March 26, 2020

    A Hasidic Jewish woman in Brooklyn flees to Berlin from an arranged marriage and is taken in by a group of musicians — until her past comes calling.

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Film

  • Your Honor

    December 6, 2020

    New Orleans judge Michael Desiato is forced to confront his own deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run that embroils an organized crime family.

    Bryan Cranston is nominated as Michael Desiato

  • The Comey Rule

    September 27, 2020

    An immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation. This two-part biopic tells the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.

    Jeff Daniels is nominated as James Comey.

  • The Undoing

    October 25, 2020

    Hugh Grant is nominated as Jonathan Fraser in this Best Miniseries/TV Film nominee.

  • The Good Lord Bird

    October 4, 2020

    Enslaved teenager Henry Shackleford, aka Little Onion, becomes a member in abolitionist John Brown’s motley family during the Bleeding Kansas era before the Civil War.

    Ethan Hawke is nominated as John Brown.

  • I Know This Much Is True

    May 9, 2020

    The parallel lives of identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th century America.

    Mark Ruffalo is nominated as Dominick and Thomas Birdsey.

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Film

  • Mrs. America

    April 15, 2020

    The true story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, aka “the sweetheart of the silent majority.”

    Cate Blanchett is nominated as Phyllis Schlafly.

  • Normal People

    April 26, 2020

    Daisy Edgar-Jones is nominated as Marianne Sheridan in this Best Miniseries/TV Film nominee.

  • Unorthodox

    March 26, 2020

    Shira Haas is nominated as Esther “Esty” Shapiro in this Best Miniseries/TV Film nominee.

  • The Undoing

    October 25, 2020

    Nicole Kidman is nominated as Grace Fraser in this Best Miniseries/TV Film nominee.

  • The Queen’s Gambit

    October 23, 2020

    Anya Taylor-Joy is nominated as Elizabeth “Beth” Harmon in this Best Miniseries/TV Film nominee.

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Film

  • Hollywood

    May 1, 2020

    A group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood try to make it big — no matter the cost.

    Jim Parsons is nominated as Henry Willson.

  • Small Axe

    November 15, 2020

    John Boyega is nominated as Leroy Logan in this Best Miniseries/TV Film nominee.

  • The Comey Rule

    September 27, 2020

    Brendan Gleeson is nominated as President Donald Trump.

  • Schitt’s Creek

    January 13, 2015

    Dan Levy is nominated as David Rose in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

  • The Undoing

    October 25, 2020

    Donald Sutherland is nominated as Franklin Reinhardt in this Best Miniseries/TV Film nominee.

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or TV Film

  • The Crown

    November 4, 2016

    none This Best Drama-nominated series adds two more nominees: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

  • Schitt’s Creek

    January 13, 2015

    Annie Murphy is nominated as Alexis Rose in this Best Musical/Comedy nominee.

  • Ozark

    July 21, 2017

    Julia Garner – Ozark is nominated as Ruth Langmore in this Best Drama nominee.

  • Ratched

    September 18, 2020

    Cynthia Nixon is nominated as Gwendolyn Briggs in this Best Miniseries/TV Film nominee.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy