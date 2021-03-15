How to Stream All the 2021 Oscar-Nominated Movies

The 2021 Academy Awards nominations came out this morning, and the diverse field means anything can happen.

The prestige Netflix drama “Mank” leads the way with 10 nominations. Six other films are tied for the second-most nominations. Each of these movies got six nods: “Nomadland,” “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Netflix led all studios with 35 nominations. Amazon Prime Video finished second with 12 nods. The 93rd Academy Awards will be handed out April 25, so you still have plenty of time to make your way through all the nominees!

Where to stream every feature film nominated for the 2021 Academy Awards

Best Picture

Mank November 13, 2020 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane.

Nomadland December 26, 2020 A woman in her sixties embarks on a journey through the Western United States after losing everything in the Great Recession, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Judas and the Black Messiah February 12, 2021 Bill O’Neal infiltrates the Black Panthers per FBI Agent Mitchell and J. Edgar Hoover. As Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton ascends, falling for a fellow revolutionary en route, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul.

Promising Young Woman December 13, 2020 A young woman haunted by a tragedy in her past takes revenge on the predatory men unlucky enough to cross her path.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 September 25, 2020 What was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned into a violent clash with the police. What followed was one of the most notorious trials in history.

The Father December 23, 2020 A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

Minari February 12, 2021 A Korean-American family moves to Arkansas in search of their own American Dream. With the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother, the stability of their relationships is challenged even more in this new life in the rugged Ozarks, testing the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

Sound of Metal November 20, 2020 Metal drummer Ruben begins to lose his hearing. When a doctor tells him his condition will worsen, he thinks his career and life is over. His girlfriend Lou checks the former addict into a rehab for the deaf hoping it will prevent a relapse and help him adapt to his new life. After being welcomed and accepted just as he is, Ruben must choose between his new normal and the life he once knew.

Best Actor

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom November 25, 2020 Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson’s play. Chadwick Boseman is nominated as Levee Green.

Sound of Metal November 20, 2020 Riz Ahmed is nominated as Ruben Stone in this Best Picture nominee.

The Father December 23, 2020 Anthony Hopkins is nominated as Anthony in this Best Picture nominee.

Mank November 13, 2020 Gary Oldman is nominated as Herman J. Mankiewicz in this Best Picture nominee.

Minari February 12, 2021 Steven Yeun is nominated as Jacob in this Best Picture nominee. He’s the first Asian-American performer to ever be recognized in the in the Lead Actor category.

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm October 23, 2020 14 years after making a film about his journey across the USA, Borat risks life and limb when he returns to the United States with his young daughter, and reveals more about the culture, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the political elections. Maria Bakalova is nominated as Tutar Sagdiyev.

Hillbilly Elegy November 11, 2020 An urgent phone call pulls a Yale Law student back to his Ohio hometown, where he reflects on three generations of family history and his own future. Glenn Close is nominated as Bonnie “Mamaw” Vance.

The Father December 23, 2020 Olivia Colman is nominated as Anne in this Best Picture nominee.

Mank November 13, 2020 Amanda Seyfried is nominated as Marion Davies in this Best Picture nominee.

Minari February 12, 2021 Yuh-Jung Youn is nominated as is nominated as Soonja in this Best Picture nominee.

Best Animated Feature Film

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon September 26, 2019 When an alien with amazing powers crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun the Sheep goes on a mission to shepherd the intergalactic visitor home before a sinister organization can capture her.

Onward February 29, 2020 In a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

Over the Moon October 16, 2020 In this animated musical, a girl builds a rocket ship and blasts off, hoping to meet a mythical moon goddess.

Soul December 25, 2020 Joe Gardner is a middle school teacher with a love for jazz music. After a successful gig at the Half Note Club, he suddenly gets into an accident that separates his soul from his body and is transported to the You Seminar, a center in which souls develop and gain passions before being transported to a newborn child. Joe must enlist help from the other souls-in-training, like 22, a soul who has spent eons in the You Seminar, in order to get back to Earth.

Wolfwalkers October 26, 2020 In a time of superstition and magic, when wolves are seen as demonic and nature an evil to be tamed, a young apprentice hunter comes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack. But when she saves a wild native girl, their friendship leads her to discover the world of the Wolfwalkers and transform her into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Emma. February 13, 2020 In 1800s England, a well-meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends. Costume design by Alexandra Byrne.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom November 25, 2020 Costume design by Ann Roth.

Mank November 13, 2020 Costume design by Trish Summerville.

Mulan September 4, 2020 When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Chinese Army to defend the country from Huns, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. She is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. Disguised as a man by the name of Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her innermost strength and embrace her true potential. Costume design by Bina Daigeler.

Pinocchio December 19, 2019 In this live-action adaptation of the beloved fairytale, old woodcarver Geppetto fashions a wooden puppet, Pinocchio, who magically comes to life. Pinocchio longs for adventure and is easily led astray, encountering magical beasts, fantastical spectacles, while making friends and foes along his journey. However, his dream is to become a real boy, which can only come true if he finally changes his ways. Costume design by Massimo Cantini Parrini.

Best Director

Mank November 13, 2020 Directed by David Fincher.

Nomadland December 26, 2020 Directed by Chloé Zhao.

Promising Young Woman December 13, 2020 Directed by Emerald Fennell.

Minari February 12, 2021 Directed by Lee Isaac Chung.

Another Round September 24, 2020 Four high school teachers launch a drinking experiment: upholding a constant low level of intoxication. Thomas Vinterberg is the only director whose film is not nominated for Best Picture.

Best Original Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm October 23, 2020 Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

The Father December 23, 2020 Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Nomadland December 26, 2020 Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami… December 25, 2020 Screenplay by Kemp Powers

The White Tiger January 13, 2021 An ambitious Indian driver uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and rise to the top. An epic journey based on the New York Times bestseller. Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani

Best Documentary

Collective February 28, 2020 In the aftermath of a tragic fire in a Romanian club, burn victims begin dying in hospitals from wounds that were not life threatening. A team of investigative journalists move into action uncovering the mass corruption of the health system and of the state institutions. Collective follows journalists, whistle blowers, and authorities alike. An immersive and uncompromising look into a dysfunctional system, exposing corruption, propaganda, and manipulation that nowadays affect not only Romania, but societies around the world.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution March 25, 2020 Down the road from Woodstock in the early 1970s, a revolution blossomed in a ramshackle summer camp for disabled teenagers, transforming their young lives and igniting a landmark movement.

The Mole Agent December 11, 2020 When a daughter becomes concerned about her mother’s well-being in a retirement home, private investigator Romulo hires Sergio, an 83 year-old man who becomes a new resident–and a mole inside the home, who struggles to balance his assignment with becoming increasingly involved in the lives of several residents.

My Octopus Teacher March 19, 2020 After years of swimming every day in the freezing ocean at the tip of Africa, Craig Foster meets an unlikely teacher: a young octopus who displays remarkable curiosity. Visiting her den and tracking her movements for months on end he eventually wins the animal’s trust and they develop a never-before-seen bond between human and wild animal.

Time October 9, 2020 Fox Rich, indomitable matriarch and modern-day abolitionist, strives to keep her family together while fighting for the release of her incarcerated husband. An intimate, epic, and unconventional love story, filmed over two decades.

Best Film Editing

Best International Feature Film

Another Round September 24, 2020 Four high school teachers launch a drinking experiment: upholding a constant low level of intoxication.

Collective February 28, 2020 This film is also nominated for Best Documentary.

Better Days October 25, 2019 Nian is trying to get into shape for the state gaokao exam. Her chances of getting a spot at university depend on her score and the constant bullying of her classmates is not helping much. Bei’s world is the street, with all its dark corners. A night-time encounter brings the shy schoolgirl together with the street-savvy trickster, Bei. When Nian’s school nemesis turns up dead, the new allies come under suspicion.

The Man Who Sold His Skin September 5, 2020 To be able to travel to Europe and find the love of his life, Sam Ali, a Syrian refugee, accepts to have his back tattooed by one of the most sulfurous contemporary artist; becoming that way a precious work of art.

Quo Vadis, Aida? February 26, 2021 The true story of a translator attempting to save the lives of her husband and sons during the Bosnian genocide.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma. February 13, 2020 In 1800s England, a well-meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends. Nominees: Marese Langan, Laura Allen, and Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly Elegy November 11, 2020 An urgent phone call pulls a Yale Law student back to his Ohio hometown, where he reflects on three generations of family history and his own future. Nominees: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, and Patricia Dehaney

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom November 25, 2020 Nominees: Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, and Jamika Wilson

Mank November 13, 2020 Nominees: Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri, and Colleen LaBaff

Pinocchio December 19, 2019 Nominees: Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, and Francesco Pegoretti

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods June 12, 2020 Four African-American Vietnam veterans return to Vietnam. They are in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure. These heroes battle forces of humanity and nature while confronted by the lasting ravages of the immorality of the Vietnam War. Music by Terence Blanchard.

Mank November 13, 2020 Music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Minari February 12, 2021 Music by Emile Mosseri.

News of the World December 25, 2020 A Texan traveling across the wild West bringing the news of the world to local townspeople, agrees to help rescue a young girl who was kidnapped. Music by James Newton Howard.

Soul December 25, 2020 Music by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste.

Best Original Song

Best Production Design

Best Sound

Greyhound July 10, 2020 A first-time captain leads a convoy of allied ships carrying thousands of soldiers across the treacherous waters of the “Black Pit” to the front lines of WW2. With no air cover protection for 5 days, the captain and his convoy must battle the surrounding enemy Nazi U-boats in order to give the allies a chance to win the war. Nominees: Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders, and David Wyman

Mank November 13, 2020 Nominees: Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, and Drew Kunin

News of the World December 25, 2020 Nominees: Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, and John Pritchett

Soul December 25, 2020 Nominees: Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott, and David Parker

Sound of Metal November 20, 2020 Nominees: Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, and Phillip Bladh

Best Visual Effects