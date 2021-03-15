How to Stream All the 2021 Oscar-Nominated Movies

The 2021 Academy Awards nominations came out this morning, and the diverse field means anything can happen.
The prestige Netflix drama “Mank” leads the way with 10 nominations. Six other films are tied for the second-most nominations. Each of these movies got six nods: “Nomadland,” “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
Netflix led all studios with 35 nominations. Amazon Prime Video finished second with 12 nods. The 93rd Academy Awards will be handed out April 25, so you still have plenty of time to make your way through all the nominees!
Where to stream every feature film nominated for the 2021 Academy Awards
Best Picture
-
MankNovember 13, 2020
1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane.
-
NomadlandDecember 26, 2020
A woman in her sixties embarks on a journey through the Western United States after losing everything in the Great Recession, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.
-
Judas and the Black MessiahFebruary 12, 2021
Bill O’Neal infiltrates the Black Panthers per FBI Agent Mitchell and J. Edgar Hoover. As Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton ascends, falling for a fellow revolutionary en route, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul.
-
Promising Young WomanDecember 13, 2020
A young woman haunted by a tragedy in her past takes revenge on the predatory men unlucky enough to cross her path.
-
The Trial of the Chicago 7September 25, 2020
What was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned into a violent clash with the police. What followed was one of the most notorious trials in history.
-
The FatherDecember 23, 2020
A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.
-
MinariFebruary 12, 2021
A Korean-American family moves to Arkansas in search of their own American Dream. With the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother, the stability of their relationships is challenged even more in this new life in the rugged Ozarks, testing the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.
-
Sound of MetalNovember 20, 2020
Metal drummer Ruben begins to lose his hearing. When a doctor tells him his condition will worsen, he thinks his career and life is over. His girlfriend Lou checks the former addict into a rehab for the deaf hoping it will prevent a relapse and help him adapt to his new life. After being welcomed and accepted just as he is, Ruben must choose between his new normal and the life he once knew.
Best Actor
-
Ma Rainey’s Black BottomNovember 25, 2020
Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson’s play.
Chadwick Boseman is nominated as Levee Green.
-
Sound of MetalNovember 20, 2020
Riz Ahmed is nominated as Ruben Stone in this Best Picture nominee.
-
-
MankNovember 13, 2020
Gary Oldman is nominated as Herman J. Mankiewicz in this Best Picture nominee.
-
MinariFebruary 12, 2021
Steven Yeun is nominated as Jacob in this Best Picture nominee. He’s the first Asian-American performer to ever be recognized in the in the Lead Actor category.
Best Actress
-
The United States vs. Billie HolidayApril 1, 2021
The Federal Bureau of Narcotics launches an undercover sting operation against jazz singer Billie Holiday.
Andra Day is nominated as Billie Holiday.
-
Pieces of a WomanDecember 30, 2020
When a young mother’s home birth ends in unfathomable tragedy, she begins a year-long odyssey of mourning that fractures relationships with loved ones in this deeply personal story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss.
Vanessa Kirby is nominated as Martha Weiss.
-
-
-
Promising Young WomanDecember 13, 2020
Carey Mulligan is nominated as Cassandra “Cassie” Thomas in this Best Picture nominee.
Best Supporting Actor
-
The Trial of the Chicago 7September 25, 2020
Sacha Baron Cohen is nominated as Abbie Hoffman in this Best Picture nominee.
-
Judas and the Black MessiahFebruary 12, 2021
This Best Picture nominee features two nominees in this category: Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton and LaKeith Stanfield as Bill O’Neal.
-
One Night in Miami…December 25, 2020
In the aftermath of Cassius Clay’s defeat of Sonny Liston in 1964, the boxer meets with Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown to change the course of history in the segregated South.
Leslie Odom Jr. is nominated as Sam Cooke.
-
Best Supporting Actress
-
Borat Subsequent MoviefilmOctober 23, 2020
14 years after making a film about his journey across the USA, Borat risks life and limb when he returns to the United States with his young daughter, and reveals more about the culture, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the political elections.
Maria Bakalova is nominated as Tutar Sagdiyev.
-
Hillbilly ElegyNovember 11, 2020
An urgent phone call pulls a Yale Law student back to his Ohio hometown, where he reflects on three generations of family history and his own future.
Glenn Close is nominated as Bonnie “Mamaw” Vance.
-
-
-
MinariFebruary 12, 2021
Yuh-Jung Youn is nominated as is nominated as Soonja in this Best Picture nominee.
Best Animated Feature Film
-
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: FarmageddonSeptember 26, 2019
When an alien with amazing powers crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun the Sheep goes on a mission to shepherd the intergalactic visitor home before a sinister organization can capture her.
-
OnwardFebruary 29, 2020
In a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.
-
Over the MoonOctober 16, 2020
In this animated musical, a girl builds a rocket ship and blasts off, hoping to meet a mythical moon goddess.
-
SoulDecember 25, 2020
Joe Gardner is a middle school teacher with a love for jazz music. After a successful gig at the Half Note Club, he suddenly gets into an accident that separates his soul from his body and is transported to the You Seminar, a center in which souls develop and gain passions before being transported to a newborn child. Joe must enlist help from the other souls-in-training, like 22, a soul who has spent eons in the You Seminar, in order to get back to Earth.
-
WolfwalkersOctober 26, 2020
In a time of superstition and magic, when wolves are seen as demonic and nature an evil to be tamed, a young apprentice hunter comes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack. But when she saves a wild native girl, their friendship leads her to discover the world of the Wolfwalkers and transform her into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.
Best Cinematography
-
-
-
-
-
News of the WorldDecember 25, 2020
A Texan traveling across the wild West bringing the news of the world to local townspeople, agrees to help rescue a young girl who was kidnapped.
Cinematography by Dariusz Wolski.
Best Costume Design
-
Emma.February 13, 2020
In 1800s England, a well-meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends.
Costume design by Alexandra Byrne.
-
-
-
MulanSeptember 4, 2020
When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Chinese Army to defend the country from Huns, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. She is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. Disguised as a man by the name of Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her innermost strength and embrace her true potential.
Costume design by Bina Daigeler.
-
PinocchioDecember 19, 2019
In this live-action adaptation of the beloved fairytale, old woodcarver Geppetto fashions a wooden puppet, Pinocchio, who magically comes to life. Pinocchio longs for adventure and is easily led astray, encountering magical beasts, fantastical spectacles, while making friends and foes along his journey. However, his dream is to become a real boy, which can only come true if he finally changes his ways.
Costume design by Massimo Cantini Parrini.
Best Director
-
-
-
-
-
Another RoundSeptember 24, 2020
Four high school teachers launch a drinking experiment: upholding a constant low level of intoxication.
Thomas Vinterberg is the only director whose film is not nominated for Best Picture.
Best Original Screenplay
-
Judas and the Black MessiahFebruary 12, 2021
Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas
-
-
-
Sound of MetalNovember 20, 2020
Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance
-
Best Adapted Screenplay
-
Borat Subsequent MoviefilmOctober 23, 2020
Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad
-
-
-
-
The White TigerJanuary 13, 2021
An ambitious Indian driver uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and rise to the top. An epic journey based on the New York Times bestseller.
Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani
Best Documentary
-
CollectiveFebruary 28, 2020
In the aftermath of a tragic fire in a Romanian club, burn victims begin dying in hospitals from wounds that were not life threatening. A team of investigative journalists move into action uncovering the mass corruption of the health system and of the state institutions. Collective follows journalists, whistle blowers, and authorities alike. An immersive and uncompromising look into a dysfunctional system, exposing corruption, propaganda, and manipulation that nowadays affect not only Romania, but societies around the world.
-
Crip Camp: A Disability RevolutionMarch 25, 2020
Down the road from Woodstock in the early 1970s, a revolution blossomed in a ramshackle summer camp for disabled teenagers, transforming their young lives and igniting a landmark movement.
-
The Mole AgentDecember 11, 2020
When a daughter becomes concerned about her mother’s well-being in a retirement home, private investigator Romulo hires Sergio, an 83 year-old man who becomes a new resident–and a mole inside the home, who struggles to balance his assignment with becoming increasingly involved in the lives of several residents.
-
My Octopus TeacherMarch 19, 2020
After years of swimming every day in the freezing ocean at the tip of Africa, Craig Foster meets an unlikely teacher: a young octopus who displays remarkable curiosity. Visiting her den and tracking her movements for months on end he eventually wins the animal’s trust and they develop a never-before-seen bond between human and wild animal.
-
TimeOctober 9, 2020
Fox Rich, indomitable matriarch and modern-day abolitionist, strives to keep her family together while fighting for the release of her incarcerated husband. An intimate, epic, and unconventional love story, filmed over two decades.
Best Film Editing
Best International Feature Film
-
Another RoundSeptember 24, 2020
Four high school teachers launch a drinking experiment: upholding a constant low level of intoxication.
-
-
Better DaysOctober 25, 2019
Nian is trying to get into shape for the state gaokao exam. Her chances of getting a spot at university depend on her score and the constant bullying of her classmates is not helping much. Bei’s world is the street, with all its dark corners. A night-time encounter brings the shy schoolgirl together with the street-savvy trickster, Bei. When Nian’s school nemesis turns up dead, the new allies come under suspicion.
-
The Man Who Sold His SkinSeptember 5, 2020
To be able to travel to Europe and find the love of his life, Sam Ali, a Syrian refugee, accepts to have his back tattooed by one of the most sulfurous contemporary artist; becoming that way a precious work of art.
-
Quo Vadis, Aida?February 26, 2021
The true story of a translator attempting to save the lives of her husband and sons during the Bosnian genocide.
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
-
Emma.February 13, 2020
In 1800s England, a well-meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends.
Nominees: Marese Langan, Laura Allen, and Claudia Stolze
-
Hillbilly ElegyNovember 11, 2020
An urgent phone call pulls a Yale Law student back to his Ohio hometown, where he reflects on three generations of family history and his own future.
Nominees: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, and Patricia Dehaney
-
Ma Rainey’s Black BottomNovember 25, 2020
Nominees: Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, and Jamika Wilson
-
-
Best Original Score
-
Da 5 BloodsJune 12, 2020
Four African-American Vietnam veterans return to Vietnam. They are in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure. These heroes battle forces of humanity and nature while confronted by the lasting ravages of the immorality of the Vietnam War.
Music by Terence Blanchard.
-
-
-
News of the WorldDecember 25, 2020
A Texan traveling across the wild West bringing the news of the world to local townspeople, agrees to help rescue a young girl who was kidnapped.
Music by James Newton Howard.
-
Best Original Song
-
Judas and the Black MessiahFebruary 12, 2021
Nominated for “Fight For You” by H.E.R., Tiara Thomas, and Dernst Emile II.
-
The Trial of the Chicago 7September 25, 2020
Nominated for “Hear My Voice” by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite.
-
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire SagaJune 26, 2020
Two small-town aspiring musicians chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where high stakes, scheming rivals and onstage mishaps test their bond.
Nominated for “Husavik” by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson.
-
The Life AheadNovember 3, 2020
In seaside Italy, a Holocaust survivor with a daycare business takes in a 12-year-old street kid who recently robbed her.
Nominated for “Io Sì (Seen)” by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini.
-
One Night in Miami…December 25, 2020
Nominated for “Speak Now” by Leslie Odom, Jr., and Sam Ashworth.
Best Production Design
-
-
-
-
-
TenetAugust 22, 2020
Armed with only one word - Tenet - and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.
Nominees: Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
Best Sound
-
GreyhoundJuly 10, 2020
A first-time captain leads a convoy of allied ships carrying thousands of soldiers across the treacherous waters of the “Black Pit” to the front lines of WW2. With no air cover protection for 5 days, the captain and his convoy must battle the surrounding enemy Nazi U-boats in order to give the allies a chance to win the war.
Nominees: Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders, and David Wyman
-
MankNovember 13, 2020
Nominees: Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, and Drew Kunin
-
News of the WorldDecember 25, 2020
Nominees: Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, and John Pritchett
-
-
Sound of MetalNovember 20, 2020
Nominees: Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, and Phillip Bladh
Best Visual Effects
-
Love and MonstersOctober 16, 2020
Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson, along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee, who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there’s nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way.
Nominees: Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
-
The Midnight SkyDecember 10, 2020
A lone scientist in the Arctic races to contact a crew of astronauts returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.
Nominees: Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon, and David Watkins
-
-
The One and Only IvanAugust 21, 2020
Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and various other animals. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him. Ruby is recently separated from her family in the wild, which causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be.
Nominees: Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, and Santiago Colomo Martinez
-