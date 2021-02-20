How to Stream ‘Allen v. Farrow’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox, PlayStation 5, and Mobile

HBO is set to air a four-part docuseries investigating Dylan Farrow’s sexual abuse allegations against her father, Woody Allen. You can watch the unfolding of one of Hollywood’s most dramatic captivating public scandals on HBO or with your HBO Max subscription.

How to Stream ‘Allen v. Farrow’ on HBO

When: Sunday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Stream: Watch with HBO Max

The director of “Midnight in Paris” was accused of molesting his 7-year old adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992. This accusation occurred eight months after Allen’s wife Mia Farrow discovered he was having an affair with their adopted daughter Soon-Yi. The Yale-New Haven Hospital concluded that there was no abuse and that Farrow was most likely influenced by her mother. After Allen and Farrow divorced, Soon-Yi and Allen married in 1997 and had two kids.

In 2014, Dylan Farrow spoke to Vanity Fair and wrote an open letter in The New York Times. A few years later around the #MeToo movement, Farrow wrote an op-ed for The Los Angeles Times and appeared on CBS This Morning.

The documentary includes extensive interviews with Dylan, Mia, and Ronan Farrow, as well as family friends, relatives, investigators, experts, and eyewitnesses.

On What Devices Can I Stream Allen v. Farrow?

You can stream Allen v. Farrow on all devices that HBO is available including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox), PS5, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV (via AirPlay), LG Smart TV (2019+ via AirPlay 2), VIZIO Smart TV (2016+ via Cast or AirPlay 2).

