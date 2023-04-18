How to Stream Bally Sports Networks to Watch MLB, NBA, NHL Games Without a Cable or Satellite Subscription

The NBA and NHL playoffs are just starting to heat up, and MLB’s regular season is in full swing! It’s the best time of year for fans of teams whose games are featured on Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs).

Unfortunately, there are not as many ways to watch Bally Sports RSNs as there used to be. Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV have all either dropped Bally Sports networks in the past few years, or have never carried the channels in the first place.

The good news is, fans still have options to watch their favorite team without a pay-TV subscription. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in the midst of their first round, and the MLB season not yet a month old, there are a ton of games coming up on Bally Sports RSNs that you can stream with Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, and your computer.

Best Option: DIRECTV STREAM

Your best choice for watching Bally Sports RSNs this year is a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. You’ll need a Choice plan to watch the channels, which starts at $99.99 per month. But you’ll get a five-day free trial to ensure the service is right for you before committing, so you’ll know exactly what to expect from your service when it comes time to pay.

DIRECTV STREAM carries the top 35 cable channels on the market, with more live news, sports, and major entertainment choices than any other service on the market. For a limited time, users can get $10 off their first three months of service thanks to a special offer.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Alternative: Fubo

Fubo also carries Bally Sports RSNs, and a wide variety of other sports channels like NFL RedZone and MLB Network. This service starts at $85.98 (which includes your monthly RSN fee), and comes with a seven-day free trial. Fubo dropped Bally Sports networks in 2020, but a new carriage agreement between the two sides restored the channels to the service in February of 2023.

The downside with Fubo is that it doesn’t carry TNT or TBS which will have NBA and NHL playoff games — including the Stanley Cup Finals — and MLB games throughout the season. So, while it might be a bit cheaper than DIRECTV STREAM, you won’t be able to see all of the nationally broadcast games on Fubo that you can on DIRECTV’s streaming service.

TV Everywhere Credentials

When you sign up for a cable, satellite, or live TV streaming service subscription, your login information will give you access to hundreds of TV Everywhere apps. These apps are operated by individual networks and will let you stream content from anywhere as long as you can prove you have an account with a pay-TV provider.

That means if you have a qualifying subscription, you can use your TVE credentials to sign into the Bally Sports App. It’s free to download and use and can be accessed on streaming players like Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, or with mobile devices.

Bally Sports+

Bally Sports+ is the direct-to-consumer (DTC) service launched by Bally Sports in 2022. It starts at $19.99 per month, and fans can use it to stream in-market games from all of the NHL and NBA teams Bally Sports RSNs cover, including playoff contests.

It is so far down on our list because it does not offer the ability to stream many MLB teams, however. The Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays are the only five teams that have granted Bally Sports their streaming rights, so those are the only MLB teams whose games appear on Bally Sports+.

Which Teams Do Bally Sports RSNs Cover?

Which Streaming Services Offer Bally Sports, Other Regional Sports Networks?