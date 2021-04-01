How to Stream Bally Sports to Watch MLB, NBA, and NHL Games, Even Without Cable or Satellite

It’s MLB Opening Day and if your team plays on one of the rebranded Fox Sports Regional Sports Networks, now known as Bally Sports, YES Network, or Marquee Sports Network, you used to have a number of options to stream your favorite team.

Since August 2019, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV dropped them from their Live TV Streaming Service.

So what is a fan to do? While Sinclair is expected to launch a direct-to-consumer service in 2022, with MLB season starting on April 1st, these are your options to stream Bally Sports RSNs on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, and your computer.

1. AT&T TV (No Contract Plans)

AT&T TV is the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Bally Sports RSNs and YES Network.

If you don’t want a contract, you can sign-up for their $84.99 AT&T TV Choice Plan. In addition to your local Bally Sports RSN, you will get all Top 35 Cable channels, as well as MLB Network and NBA TV. If you upgrade to their $94.99 AT&T TV Premier Plan, you will also get NHL Network.

For a limited time, you will also get NBA League Pass Premium and HBO Max included for a year. You will get near Unlimited simultaneous streams (20 at the same time in your home), as well as a 20 Hour DVR, that can be upgraded to Unlimited for $10.

For those in other markets, they also carry Marquee Sports Network, MASN, MSG, Spectrum SportsNet LA, Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

2. AT&T TV (2-Year Contract)

The same AT&T TV “Choice” plan is $65 a month with a two year contract, but that is only for the first year (then its $110/month) and doesn’t include the ~$8.50 RSN Fee.

The biggest benefit to signing a two-year contract is that you get an Unlimited DVR (as compared to 20 Hours on the no-contract plan) and a Android TV streaming device included.

3. TV Everywhere Credentials

When you (or someone in your household) subscribes a cable, satellite, or streaming bundle, you will get access to Fox Sports GO. They plan to have a new Bally Sports App available in the coming weeks, but it is not quite ready yet.

With Fox Sports GO, you will get access to live games of your local Bally Sports RSN. This will work on your streaming player like Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku – or your mobile device.

When it launches the new Bally Sports App will allow those with TV Everywhere Authentication to watch games, with features like rewind and view replays, search for enhanced statistics and programming, access programming from the RSNs, and news coverage of the team.

Unfortunately, right now there is no way to sign-up for Bally Sports App without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, so you will have to hope someone in your family does. The company has plans to launch the ability to sign-up direct-to-consumer in 2022.

4. Out-Of-Market Package + VPN

With it being more difficult to get Bally Sports RSNs, some fans are going to resort to “alternative” ways to get games. While with out-of-market packages you can’t stream local games, during previous carriage disputes some fans have changed their location with a VPN like ExpressVPN, so they could stream local games.

Depending on the out-of-market package – MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, or NHL.TV – you’re mileage might vary. But, with it being harder to get channels, this is definitely a route that we’re hearing a lot of streamers are planning to try.

What Fox Sports RSNs Carry Local Sports Teams?

Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.

What Streaming Services Offer Bally Sports RSN and other Regional Sports Networks?