How to Stream Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim PPV Fight Live Online on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, & Mobile

This Saturday, February 27th, Canelo Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) returns to the ring after defeating Callum Smith in December 2020, against Avni Yildirim (21-2, 12 KOs) for the WBC/WBA Super Middleweight titles

The good news for cord-cutters, is that you can live stream Alvarez/Yildirim online even if you don’t have cable by streaming the fight on DAZN.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim Live Stream

Date: Saturday, February 27th, 2021

Main card: 7 p.m. ET

Main event: 10pm ET (approximate)

Location: Miami, FL, at Hard Rock Stadium

How to Stream: DAZN ($19.99/mo / $99.99/yr)

How Much Does The Alvarez vs. Yildirim Fight Cost?

Sports fans will be able able to watch the Alvarez/Yildirim match for DAZN for $19.99/month, or $99.99/Year ($8.33/month). No cable or satellite TV subscription needed.

What Devices Are Supported by DAZN?

You can stream the Alvarez vs. Yildirim fight on your computer, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PS4, PS5, Xbox, iOS, and Android devices.

When Does Canelo vs. Yildirim Fight Start?

The main card is expected to start at 7PM ET, with the main event around 10pm ET.

Where is Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim Fight?

The boxing match which takes place in Miami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium.

About Canelo vs. Yildirim Fight

Canelo (54-1-2, 36 KOs) is coming off a victory in December 2020 over Callum Smith for The Ring and WBA (Super) super-middleweight titles. Canelo is the heavy favorite over Turkish boxer Avni Yildirim. Yildrim will try to win a championship in his third attempt. His last attempt ended in defeat to Anthony Dirrell for the WBC super middleweight belt.

DAZN marks a major change in the boxing landscape, where its biggest stars traditionally fought on pay-per-view. Now, sports fans can view PPV quality fights for a low monthly subscription cost. DAZN, which launched in the U.S. in September, previously announced deals to bring 80+ fights a year from Matchroom USA, Bellator, Golden Boy Promotions, World Boxing Super Series and Combate Americas.

Canelo/Yildirim Fight Card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim for Alvarez’s WBC/WBA Super Middleweight titles

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo for Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Zhang Zhilei vs. Jerry Forrest; Heavyweight

Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr.; Super Middleweight

Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes; Super Middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Lester Brown; Junior Lightweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Harry Gigliotti; Junior Welterweight

Alexis Molina vs. TBA; Featherweight

Canelo/Yildirim Trailer