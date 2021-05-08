How to Stream Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders Live Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile on May 8

The long-awaited super middleweight fight between Canelo Alvarez (55-1-2, 37 KOs) and Billy Joe Saunders (30-0-1, 14 KOs) is finally here. Alvarez and Saunders will fight to determine who is the top of the top in the 168-lb. division, as Canelo holds the WBA, and WBC titles, and Saunders holds the WBO Championship. No matter who wins, fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX will finally get to see a champion in their building.

You can stream both the main card and the main event on DAZN.

How to Watch Canelo vs. Saunders

When: Saturday, May 8th, 2021

Main card: 8 p.m. ET

Main event: 11pm ET (approximate)

Stream: You can watch on DAZN ($19.99/mo / $99.99/yr)

How Much Does Canelo vs. Saunders Cost?

Sports fans will be able able to watch the Canelo/Saunders match for DAZN for $19.99/month, or $99.99/Year ($8.33/month). No cable or satellite TV subscription needed.

What Devices Are Supported by DAZN?

You can stream Canelo vs. Saunders on your computer, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PS4, PS5, Xbox, iOS, and Android devices.

When Does Canelo vs. Saunders Fight Start?

The main card is expected to start at 8 PM ET, with the main event expected to begin around 11pm ET.

About Canelo vs. Saunders

Canelo vs. Saunders has the potential to be one of the most important fights in recent boxing history. A Canelo victory would make him the unanimous super middleweight champion of the world and potentially elevate him to the level of best pound-for-pound fighter on Earth. A Saunders victory would simultaneously shock the world, keep his undefeated streak alive and put him among the boxing elites. A draw would be the ultimate disappointment but could set up a rematch.

DAZN marks a major change in the boxing landscape, where its biggest stars traditionally fought on pay-per-view. Now, sports fans can view PPV quality fights for a low monthly subscription cost. DAZN, which launched in the U.S. last September, previously announced deals to bring 80+ fights a year from Matchroom USA, Bellator, Golden Boy Promotions, World Boxing Super Series and Combate Americas.

Canelo vs. Saunders Fight Card