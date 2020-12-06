How to Stream Dolly Parton’s “A Holly Dolly Christmas” Live For Free Without Cable

Country music icon Dolly Parton brings the joy of the holidays in a one-hour entertainment special “Holly Dolly Christmas” on Sunday, December 6th at 8:30pm ET (8pm PT) on CBS. The special will see Dolly bring holiday classics to viewers.

How to Watch ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’

When: Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Dolly will be bringing some much need cheer during the holidays during what has been a difficult year. She will be performing faith-filled hymns and some of her holiday classics. She will also be bringing her own Christmas stories, along with song from her new top album A Holly Dolly Christmas.

“I am so proud to be a part of the CBS family this holiday season with my new Christmas special,” said Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist.

